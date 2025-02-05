Meghan Markle shares heartfelt video after singer Billie Eilish sends donation to victim of the LA wildfires

Meghan Markle shared the video on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Meghan Markle shares thank you video after a heartfelt donation to victims of LA fires from singer Billie Eilish.

The Duchess of Sussex resurfaced on Instagram to share her gratitude to singer Billie Eilish after she donated signed merchandise to a victim of the Los Angeles fires.

In the video, posted on Tuesday, Markle explained that her and Prince Harry had visited victims of the wildfires in Altadena, Los Angeles, which was devastated by the wildfires.

Markle met a young woman, and her family, who had lost their home.

The young woman said that the one item she searched for in their evacuation was her Billie Eilish tour t-shirt - but she couldn't find it.

The Duchess decided to get in contact with Eilish, and get the 15-year-old girl some merchandise.

She said: "I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note, and I was like, 'Please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking.'"

Markle gleefully showed a stack of merchandise sent by Eilish, including t-shirts, records and a lunchbox.

She said: "Huge thank you, Billie Eilish, this is going to mean so much to her, and honestly, to Adam Levine and Bahati, you guys helped me get this over the line, and to everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what's happened in California, just thank you so much."

The Duchess said she was going to email the girl's mother - and get the merch to her.

She revealed it was star Adam Levine who had helped her secure the merch.

Markle can be seen, with seemingly no make-up, jeans and a jumper with her two children's names embroidered onto it - Archie and Lilibet.

She joked that she feels 'old', as she didn't know what the references on the Eilish merchandise meant.

She ended her video with a heartfelt message: "Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes."

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, some 90 miles from Los Angeles.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund via their Archewell Foundation.

The couple were seen handing out food parcels to those affected by the wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Centre in January.

The building is being used as an evacuation centre for the thousands who have been forced to flee their homes while the blaze rages on.

Prine Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eaton Fire, January 10th. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan seemed to console the Mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo, after having also spoken to emergency crews involved in the response.

The couple were keen to offer up support in any way they could, the Mayor said, adding that they were "great people" with "great personalities".

"They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders," Mr Gordo said. "We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them."

The couple also spoke to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres.

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena Community Centre, where the public and emergency crews could get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires.

It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children's items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires.

They also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home, it is understood.

The couple said on their website: "In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more - affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

They added: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

"Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."