Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Meghan Markle has been snubbed by royals on her birthday as royal social media accounts avoided sending happy birthday messages - and one expert said she was ignored because they're fed up with her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal family's account on X - formerly Twitter - did not post a happy birthday message as the Duchess of Sussex turned 42.

It is the second year running it failed to do so. Royal social media accounts usually acknowledge each other's birthdays.

William and Kate posted good wishes to Meghan last year but kept quiet this time.

Royal author Angela Levin suggested the heir to the throne and his wife are "fed up" with her.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed over Queen's memorial event at Balmoral but Prince Andrew will attend

"Meghan didn't recognise Camilla's birthday publicly so I don't see why they should do anything in return," she told The Sun.

"William wants absolutely nothing to do with Harry at the minute and who can blame him.

"Katherine is forgiving and isn't nasty, she comes from a loving home, but she is also really fed up with Meghan too.

Meghan appears to have been snubbed the royals. Picture: Alamy

"They could say something that has no emotion and no love - very, very basic.

"They don't want to give Meghan an opportunity to be nasty and for the Sussexes' squad to be vile because they will attack them back.

Read more: Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry: Couple seen celebrating after claims of Queen memorial snub

"But why should they after how Harry and Meghan have acted."

"They don't want to give Meghan an opportunity to be nasty and for the Sussexes squad to be vile because they will attack them back.

Earlier this week, it was claimed the couple have been snubbed from events commemorating the late Queen's death.

Royals are said to be fed up with Meghan. Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes will not attend a royal family memorial at Balmoral on September 8, although Prince Andrew is expected to be there.

That date will also make Charles' Accession Day.

Harry and Meghan will be in Europe just a day after the event. They are due to be at the start of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 9 - meaning the couple could have fit the event into their travel plans.

But insiders said they did not get any invite to a public or private commemoration.