Meghan Markle's dad says he does not expect to see his daughter again during his lifetime

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has said he does not expect to see his daughter again until the day he dies.

Mr Markle, 75, made the remark as he spoke for a Channel 5 documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story which is due to be aired on Wednesday.

He aid he believes his daughter Meghan, 38 and Harry, 35 are “not thrilled” with him.

“The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,' he said.

Thomas Markle has said he doesn't expect ever to see Meghan again. Picture: PA/Channel 5

“I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.”

In a previously issued excerpt from the documentary, Mr Markle said: “They are 'turning into lost souls.”

“They are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on,”

He said: “Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away… it looks like she's tossing that away for money.”

“Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn't enough for them… it is kind of embarrassing to me.”

Yesterday, Harry and Meghan issued a legal warning to the media following the publication of paparazzi shots of Meghan.

Images of the duchess emerged on Monday morning showing her walking her two dogs with her son in a baby sling in a park in Vancouver.

Meghan could be seen smiling in the photos that were taken a short distance from the mansion in which she is currently staying.

However, the pictures were allegedly taken by photographers who were using long-lens cameras and hiding in bushes.

After the images had been published, the pair's legal team at Schillings sent UK press outlets and photo agencies a legal notice, warning against their use.