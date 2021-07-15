Meghan Markle to partner with Netflix for animated show

15 July 2021, 19:37

Meghan Markle will executive produce the series, titled 'Pearl'
Meghan Markle will executive produce the series, titled 'Pearl'. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Duchess of Sussex is to executive produce a new animated programme for Netflix, her production company has announced.

Archewell Productions' website said the series, titled Pearl, would tell the story of the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges,” said Meghan Markle.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

Read more: 'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse

Read more: Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe

It is the second show from the Netflix deal Ms Markle and the Duke of Sussex signed last year following Heart Of Invictus, a previously announced docuseries about the Invictus Games.

Filmmaker David Furnish, who is the husband of Sir Elton John, will also work on the programme.

Meghan added: "David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Meghan and Harry signed a major deal with Netflix last year, said to be worth millions of pounds, to make films and television series.

At the time, the streaming giant said the pair would create "content that informs but also gives hope".

Read more: Protesters blockade 'only factory in the UK that produces burgers for McDonald's'

Read more: Hammersmith Bridge to reopen to pedestrians and cyclists

Archewell replaced Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal brand after they quit royal duties.

The name was inspired by their son Archie - combining "arche", the Greek word meaning source of action, and "well" as "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saka faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.

'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
People are deleting the app to avoid being pinged, the NHS has been warned

NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears
Government guidance suggests customers should continue to wear face masks in supermarkets.

All major supermarkets in England tell customers to wear face masks
Boris Johnson's plans to urge clubs to use Covid passports but not to make them mandatory appear to be in tatters days after he announced them.

PM's plans for Covid passports in chaos as 8 in 10 nightclubs say they won't use them
Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death

£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder
The former Health Secretary was caught on CCTV kissing his aide.

Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: Makeup shouldn't be allowed until sixth form

Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'
'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity
Covid testing bureaucracy 'making our lives hell', GP reveals

'Total discrimination': Private GP reveals how Govt bureaucracy hinders Covid testing
Nick Ferrari questioned the minister over the proposed sugar tax

'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'
The former footballer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM's plan to ban football racists form matches branded 'grandstanding, but good start'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London