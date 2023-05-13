Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister

13 May 2023, 08:51

Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle's "woke Californian hang-ups" are likely to destroy her marriage to Prince Harry, a senior Labour politician has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Labour minister Chris Mullin suggested the Duke of Sussex will "come limping home" when his marriage to Meghan "ends in tears".

Meghan is "clearly the main mover" in the couple’s relationship with "Harry very much second fiddle", he said.

He added that she is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest.

Mr Mullin made the controversial claims in his latest memoir, which has been serialised by The Independent.

He also dismissed Meghan's comments from her interview with Oprah, where she claimed that an unnamed royal speculated about the skin colour of Archie her son with Harry.

He compared the story to his own family, saying people have often said they could see Vietnamese blood in his daughter as his wife was Vietnamese born and it is "not in the least offensive".

Read more: Meghan Markle 'ghosted me when she met Prince Harry', Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh claims

Read more: Harry and Meghan's rift with 'furious' William and Kate 'never going to be healed'

Meghan Markle is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest, Mr Mullin claimed.
Meghan Markle is a “cuckoo” in the royal nest, Mr Mullin claimed. Picture: Alamy

Mr Mullin previously attacked the royals in his 2020 memoir, in which he revealed the Queen sent a man to the gallows with the words “do you know, he even shot the dog?”.

She turned down an appeal by a man convicted of murder in Bermuda, Mr Mullin claimed was leaked to him by a privy counsellor friend.

In his new diaries, which span between 2010 and 2022, Mr Mullin also claimed the former Duke of Edinburgh once said "charm is a greatly overrated value".

He said Prince Philip was a "cantankerous old buffer" and, addressing blanket coverage of the duke’s death, said "thank f*** for Netflix".

