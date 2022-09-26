Meghan ‘thought she would be the Beyoncé of the UK when she married Harry' claims ex-royal aid

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after a meeting with young people. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

Meghan Markle believed she’d become “the Beyoncé of the UK” when she married into the Royal Family, an ex-royal aid has sensationally claimed.

The anonymous source went on to explain the Duchess of Sussex, 41, believed her newly acquired monarchical status "would give her that kudos".

Speaking with The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low, the source describes the Duchess' rift with the royals as "inevitable", noting the Duke and Duchess’ working relationship with the monarchy became an “impossible task”.

Revealed in an excerpt from Low’s tell-all book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, the revelations are but the latest scathing allegations to surface courtesy of royal insiders.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry visited Millennium Point in Birmingham. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Noting the strict protocols and responsibilities that accompanied her title, it’s reported the Duchess of Sussex felt increasingly “cornered and misunderstood” as a working member of the royal family.

Teased ahead of the book’s publication, the extracts follow previous claims surrounding the deterioration of royal relations.

So bad was the atmosphere inside the palace in fact, it’s claimed Harry and Meghan’s team later referred to themselves as the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

Low also went on to describe how “five scenarios” were tabled as part of the couples’ departure as working royals.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends her first Trooping the Colour Queens Birthday Parade'. Picture: Amanda rose / Alamy Stock Photo

The book also alleges the Queen was forced to put her foot down over ‘Megxit’ and told the Sussexes they were “either in or out” at summit talks which took place at Sandringham prior to Harry and Meghan’s departure from public life.

Low also went on to quote the former Buckingham Palace source as claiming: "What [Meghan] discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough.

"It just required the decision-makers to sit around a table and say, ‘OK, what are we going to do about this? What do you need to feel better? And what can we give?’"