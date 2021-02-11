Breaking News

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against Mail on Sunday over 'private' letter to father

The Duchess of Sussex has won her High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The Duchess of Sussex has won her High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a "personal and private" handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

In a judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Warby granted Meghan Markle "summary judgment" in her claim for misuse of private information against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline over the publication of the letter.

The judge said: "The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

He said that "the only tenable justification for any such interference was to correct some inaccuracies about the letter", contained in an article in People magazine which featured an interview with five friends of Meghan.

But Mr Justice Warby added: "The inescapable conclusion is that, save to the very limited extent I have identified, the disclosures made were not a necessary or proportionate means of serving that purpose.

"For the most part they did not serve that purpose at all. Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."

Mr Justice Warby also found that the publication of the letter to Thomas Markle infringed the duchess' copyright.

He said an electronic draft of the letter "would inevitably be held to be the product of intellectual creativity sufficient to render it original in the relevant sense and to confer copyright on its author or authors".

The judge also found that the Mail on Sunday's articles "copied a large and important proportion of the work's original literary content".

But Mr Justice Warby said issues of whether Meghan was "the sole author" - or whether Jason Knauf, formerly communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was a "co-author" - should be determined at a trial.

This story is being updated...