Meghan overcome with emotion as she's seen wiping away tear after Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle was seen in tears as she left Westminster Abbey after the Queen's funeral service. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Meghan was seen wiping away a tear as she left Westminster Abbey after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed the Queen's coffin through the Abbey at the start of the funeral.

The Duchess was dressed in all-black, including a wide-brimmed hat, and pearls - a symbol of mourning in the Royal Family.

The couple sat behind King Charles during the service, with William and Kate sitting opposite with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As Meghan left the Abbey, she was seen wiping away a tear.

The Duchess of Sussex shed a tear. Picture: Shutterstock

In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said the Queen had "always been wonderful" to her, adding she "loved being" with the monarch.

"The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me," she said.

"I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her.

"We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company.

"She gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace."

Meghan previously said she had a good relationship with the Queen. Picture: Getty

After the ceremony on Monday morning, the Last Post was played and the nation fell silence for two minutes to remember Her Majesty.

The Queen's coffin then began its final journey to Windsor via Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

Her grief-stricken family were by her side for the procession as thousands of mourners lined the route.

The Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex were seen looking sombre as the King and his siblings marched off.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood in front of their mother, with George looking directly at the coffin as it passed.

As the Queen's funeral procession moved past the Cenotaph in London, the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex saluted the memorial to Britain and the Commonwealth soldiers killed in the First and Second World Wars.

From Wellington Arch the coffin was put into the State Hearse to complete its journey to Windsor.

The National Anthem was sung as she left, and the vehicle was given the royal salute by members of the military parade.

The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family followed the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George's Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.