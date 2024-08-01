Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and live more ‘in the moment’, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex have claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan wants her husband to be “free of all of this” but understands his love for her and their children is 'stopping him from dropping his legal battle about their security situation'.

She “supports Harry 100 per cent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”, the source told People magazine.

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t,” they told the US magazine.

“She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”

Prince Harry leaves the High Court. Picture: Getty

Harry is in the middle of an appeal against a UK High Court decision about his security detail. He has already lost against the Home Office multiple times over his automatic right to police protection.

This was removed from Harry when he stepped back as a working royal several years ago.

Harry still receives police protection when he returns to the UK under certain circumstances, but must give 28 days’ notice.

Read More: Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Read More: King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

The source also claims Harry's calls to his father are not being answered and that he is told King Charles is "unavailable".

However, Harry's allies have claimed he would not need to partake in more interviews or Netflix shows if he did not have to pay for his family's security.

The Prince is fearful of bringing back Meghan to the UK, telling ITV recently: “[I] won’t bring my wife back to this country...[over] genuine concerns [for Meghan's safety].”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

Harry is understood to be angry that his father has not intervened to help him with his private security situation but royal sources have said the King cannot influence the governmental and police matters.

His most recent trip back to the UK was after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The pair reportedly shared a 'warm' meeting, though they did not meet again when Harry return for a short trip in May.