Meghan's father Thomas Markle suffers stroke days before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

24 May 2022, 20:32 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 20:43

Thomas Markle (left) the estranged father of The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a stroke.
Thomas Markle (left) the estranged father of The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a stroke. Picture: Channel 5/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has suffered a major stroke just days before he was set to travel to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 77-year-old, who has not yet met his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Karl Larsen, who has a YouTube channel with Mr Markle, confirmed the news on Tuesday evening.

He said the retired director of photography had been looking forward to travelling to the UK for the jubilee, and had hoped to meet members of the Royal Family for the first time.

The news, first reported in MailOnline by Dan Wootton, comes after Mr Markle spoke last month of his desire to travel to the UK for the celebration, which marks the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Mr Wootton has claimed the 77-year-old has lost his speech as a result of the stroke. He is currently receiving urgent medical treatment in an American hospital.

Mr Markle did not attend Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 as he was recovering from heart surgery.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father since he was caught staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her wedding.

Read more: Smiling Queen arrives at Chelsea Flower Show in buggy amid ongoing mobility issues

Read more: Meghan Markle's father dismisses suggestion that Royals or British people are racist

He has previously said he hoped to face the duke and duchess in court as part of a defamation case being brought by the duchess's half-sister.

He previously told GB News he was "looking forward" to his trip to the UK.

Speaking from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, Mr Markle said: "I'm going to show my respect for the Queen and I'm going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the royals.

"We admire them and we want them to know that's how we feel about them and that's how we feel about England."

Mr Markle added that he felt he had a right to meet his grandchildren.

Mr Markle has clashed with his daughter in the press on numerous occasions since he missed the Duchesses wedding.

Last year, he spoke out about his daughter's suggestion that the Royal Family or British people are racist, following the Duchesses Oprah interview.

Responding to a claim made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that there was "concern" by one royal over the colour of their son Archie's skin before he was born, Mr Markle said he "doesn't think the Royal Family are racist at all".

"I have great respect for the royals and I don't think the British Royal Family are racist at all," he said.

"I don't think the British are racist."

He said he hoped when someone allegedly asked about how dark Harry and Meghan's baby's skin tone might be that it was "just a dumb question" rather than an act of racism.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Railway workers have voted in favour of national strike action

Rail workers back plans for biggest national rail strike in decades

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Exclusive
Vladimir Kara-Murza faces up to 10-years in prison for speaking out against the invasion in Ukraine

'I'll fight to get him home': Wife of jailed Putin critic says his 'life is in danger'

Exclusive
Tom Tugendhat was critical of No 10 over Partygate

'Difficult to have confidence in Government' after Partygate revelations, says Tory MP

Grace Sanderson, 16, is being 'forced' to sit her GCSE's despite being diagnosed with Leukaemia in March

Teen with cancer 'forced to do GCSE exams' despite spending months in hospital

Ricky Gervais has caused controversy with his new Netflix special

Row breaks out over Ricky Gervais trans jokes in new Netflix special

Mujahid Ali and Mohamed Mohamed were both jailed for the attack

'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

Ava White (left) was killed in November last year.

Boy, 14, sobs as he is found guilty of murdering Ava White in row over Snapchat video

Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike. Tory MP Robert Jenrick (right) has told LBC there needs to be an "intervention" by the Government - adding the Chancellor will announce his plans "soon".

'We must intervene' says ex-minister as Ofgem warns energy bills could rise by almost £1k

Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope have been jailed over the young boy's death

Couple jailed over killing of three-year-old boy whose ribs were crushed after weeks of abuse
Experts said pets that are exposed to the virus ought to be managed

Fears monkeypox can spread to pets as experts say exposed animals should be 'managed'

Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet

Wayne Couzens denied four indecent exposure charges

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charges

Boris Johnson raising a glass in newly emerged Partygate picture

Andy Coulson: Can Boris survive yet another crisis of his own making?

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee

The RMT was told action on the Jubilee weekend would disrespect the Queen

'Don't disrespect the Queen by striking on her Jubilee weekend', union warned

Latest News

See more Latest News

A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile

Chihuahua puppy found with arrow through neck expected to survive
A farmer prepares to spray his crop with pesticide

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong

Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War

200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
Memorial site

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

A blocked thoroughfare

Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
Ursula von der Leyen

EU Commission chief signals move towards greener economy

Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial

Michelle Bachelet meets Wang Yi

China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth
'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct
'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes
Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London