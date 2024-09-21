Mystery as pilot held prisoner for 19 months by rebels in remote Pacific region allowed to walk free

21 September 2024, 11:20

Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua
Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Kit Heren

A pilot who had been held captive by rebels in a remote region of Indonesia for over a year has been released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Mark Mehrtens, the New Zealand pilot who was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air, was handed over early on Saturday to the national government.

He was held prisoner by separative rebels in the Papua region for 19 months.

Mr Mehrtens was handed over to the Indonesian government forces after the rebels let him walk free early on Saturday, said spokesperson Bayu Suseno.

"We managed to pick him up in good health," Mr Suseno said, adding that Mr Mehrtens was flown to the mining town Timika for further health examination.

Read more: New Zealand pilot sends heartbreaking message to his wife and children a year after he was seized by rebels

Read more: Alarming photos show downed Kiwi pilot captured by armed rebels in remote Pacific region, after they set fire to his plane

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, after his release
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, after his release. Picture: Alamy

Independence fighters led by Egianus Kogoya, a regional commander in the Free Papua Movement, stormed a single-engine plane on a small runway in Paro and abducted Mr Mehrtens on February 7, 2023.

Mr Kogoya initially said the rebels would not release Mr Mehrtens unless Indonesia's government allows Papua to become a sovereign country.

Leaders of the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement known as TPNPB, said they would let Mr Mehrtens go after a year being held by his captors.

The rebels issued a proposal on Tuesday for freeing Mr Mehrtens that outlined terms including news media involvement in his release.

New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters confirmed Mr Mehrtens' release after 592 days in captivity.

The rebels surrounding Mr Mehrtens
The rebels surrounding Mr Mehrtens. Picture: West Papua Liberation Army

"We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family," Mr Peters said in a written statement on Saturday.

"This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones."

Mr Peters said a wide range of New Zealand government agencies had been working with Indonesian authorities and others to secure the release for the past 19-and-a-half months.

Officials were also supporting Mr Mehrtens' family, Mr Peters said.

Many news outlets showed "cooperation and restraint" in reporting the story, he added.

Mr Mehrtens was working for an Indonesian aviation company on February 7 last year when he was abducted by rebels who want independence
Mr Mehrtens was working for an Indonesian aviation company on February 7 last year when he was abducted by rebels who want independence. Picture: Social Media

"The case has taken a toll on the Mehrtens family, who have asked for privacy," Mr Peters said. "We ask media outlets to respect their wishes and therefore we have no further comment at this stage."

New Zealand news outlets reported during Mr Mehrtens' captivity that he was one of a number of expatriate pilots employed by Susi Air and in recent years lived in Bali with his family.

Mr Mehrtens, who was 37 when he was kidnapped, was originally from the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, and trained as a pilot in his home country, according to the news outlets Stuff and the New Zealand Herald.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

Rayne Beau looks out of the window of a camper van

Lost cat reunited with owners after amazing 900-mile journey across US

Exclusive
Matthew Wright has revealed his bizarre and intrusive encounter with Mohamed Al Fayed

Matthew Wright reveals bizarre time he met Mohamed Al Fayed, as nearly 200 women make sex assault claims

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 31

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima,

Japan issues severe flood warning for earthquake-hit region

Exclusive
Around 190 women have come forward against Mohamed Al Fayed, a lawyer for alleged victims has said

Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Martin Jackson has been jailed

London shoplifter jailed after taking £14,000 of goods and committing nearly 100 offences

Two Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes

Two Hezbollah commanders among at least 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'

A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday

Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

Mohammed Al Fayed

Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'

South Carolina Execution

Inmate dies by lethal injection in South Carolina’s first execution in 13 years

Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, UN rights chief says

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by Rust involuntary manslaughter dismissal

Angela Rayner has committed to making "irreversible" changes to devolution laws

Angela Rayner vows to make 'irreversible' changes in 'devolution revolution' for northern England

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Hezbollah confirms death of top military official in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least 14 killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

An aerial view of Three Mile Island in the US

Infamous US nuclear site Three Mile Island to reopen in deal with Microsoft

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

A youth plays with a ring at the end of a wire inside a school where people displaced by gang violence have taken refuge for over a year in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti’s insecurity worsening as gangs seize more territory – UN rights expert

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled woman, 50, wrongly jailed for causing cyclist's death applies for compensation after 'untold pain'
Courthouse Shooting Kentucky

Kentucky sheriff charged with murdering judge in courthouse

Remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Things to know about this week’s evidence on the Titan sub disaster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit