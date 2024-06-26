'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe

Mel Stride addressed the betting scandal on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has said "there could be more" candidates revealed to be involved in the betting scandal.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Stride said that he did not know how many people were being looked into but "clear and robust action" would be taken against those who are found to have broken the rules.

It comes after it was reported that up to 15 Conservative Party candidates and officials are being investigated for alleged betting.

When asked about whether there could be more involved, Mr Stride said: "I don’t know what the number is, what the number may or may not end up as or which parties might be involved."

He added: "I don’t know where all of this will lead, it could be that there will be others across different political parties going forward.

"What I do know is that, in the case of those Conservative candidates who are being investigated by the Gambling Commission, they have been suspended, they are not supported as Conservative candidates at this election and the Prime Minister has been very clear that in the event they are found to have broken the rules by the Gambling Commission they will be expelled from the Conservative party. Very clear and robust action."

Mr Stride added: "There could be more to come and it could be other parties."

On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said in a statement that he had placed three bets on the date of the general election - one of which was successful.

However, he denied previous reports in which he claimed during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election that he had won £2,100 on a bet.

He shrugged the comments off as a “joke”.

In a statement, Mr Jack said: “Following reports today I want to be absolutely clear I have not breached any gambling rules. I placed two unsuccessful bets on the date of the general election and one successful one. I put two bets in March of £5 each for an election to be held in May and June respectively. In April, I put £20 at 5 to 1 on an election being held between July and September.

"I had no knowledge of the date of the election until the day it was called.

"As I have said previously, I placed no bets in May and am not under investigation by the Gambling Commission."

Alister Jack admitted to placing three bets on the election date - one of which was successful. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jack previously said in an initial statement earlier on Tuesday that he is not being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

He said: "I am very clear that I have never, on any occasion, broken any Gambling Commission rules. Specifically, I did not place any bets on the date of the General Election during May (the period under investigation by the Gambling Commission).

"Furthermore, I am not aware of any family or friends placing bets."

"And for the avoidance of doubt that based on my comment above the Gambling Commission have obviously not contacted me."

It follows the announcement of a probe by the Gambling Commission into bets made on the date of the General Election.

So far, the scandal has widened to include a range of candidates and police officers.

Rishi Sunak's specialist protection officer is arrested (Monday 17)

Craig Williams, Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, apologises for having a "flutter" (Tuesday 25)

Laura Saunders, Tory candidate for Bristol North West, has support from the party withdrawn

Saunders is married to the Conservatives’ head of campaigning, Tony Lee, who takes a leave of absence

Five more Met police officers were accused of placing bets

Labour suspends parliamentary candidate Kevin Craig after 'betting on himself'

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack denies an initial claim he won £2,100 on General Election betting

Welsh Conservative Russell George becomes fifth Tory candidate to be investigated

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack claimed that he won more than £2,100 betting on the date of the forthcoming election during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election. He has since denied these claims and confirmed he is not under investigation. . Picture: Alamy

When asked about the alleged bet last week, Mr Jack told the BBC the comments were “a joke… I was pulling your leg”.

Read more: Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories

Read more: Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says

he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

The Gambling Commission announced it is investigating Russell George, a Tory member of the Welsh parliament, making him the fifth Tory politician to be investigated.

George represents the same constituency as Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, who has already been named as part of its inquiry.

“Russell George has informed me that he has received a letter from the Gambling Commission regarding bets on the timing of the General Election," Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said in a statement following the news.

“Russell George has stepped back from the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet while these investigations are ongoing.

“All other Members of the Welsh Conservative Group have confirmed that they have not placed any bets.

“I will not issue further comment on this ongoing process, recognising the Gambling Commission’s instruction for confidentiality to protect the integrity of the process.”

Boris Johnson Visits Newtown Mid Wales for Welsh conservative party conference, meeting Welsh MP Russell George. Picture: Alamy

A Labour candidate was also dragged into the ever-deepening scandal on Tuesday night after it emerged that Kevin Craig was suspended for betting against himself in the upcoming election.

He apologised on Twitter and admitted he likes placing bets for "fun" adding that he planned to give any winnings to charity.

In a long statement on Twitter he wrote: "Throughout my life I have enjoyed the odd bet for fun whether on politics or horses.

"A few weeks ago when I thought I would never win this seat I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.

"While I did not place this bet with any prior knowledge of the outcome, this was a huge mistake, for which I apologise unreservedly."

The MP, who is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat, has been suspended by Labour pending the outcome of a Gambling Commission investigation.

It followed the news that a Tory candidate at the centre of the General Election betting scandal admitted he had "committed an error not an offence."

Craig Williams, standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, reiterated an apology on his social media on Tuesday, saying: "I remain on the ballot paper on the 4th of July and I hope to secure your support.

Five met officers have been accused of placing bets on the timing of the election. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, it also emerged that five more police officers have been accused of placing bets on the timing of the election.

There are strong implications if it emerges that police had leaked names of suspects.

The force may be accused of interfering with the outcome of the election itself.

The Gambling Commission, which has no power to arrest suspects, acknowledges it works closely with police forces after it has gathered evidence against them.

Scotland Yard said five more officers - in addition to a member of Mr Sunak's protection team who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of misconduct in a public office - were alleged to have placed bets.

The officers are based on the Royalty and Specialist Command, the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and the Central West Basic Command Unit, but none of them work in a close protection role.

A Met Police spokesman said: "It is still the case that only one officer is under criminal investigation.

"We have, however, been passed information from the Gambling Commission alleging that five further officers have placed bets related to the timing of the election.

"The Gambling Commission continues to investigate these matters. The officers have not been arrested but the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed."