'I have the vision and drive': Mel Stride becomes fourth to announce he will stand in Tory leadership contest

Mel Stride announces bid to become Leader of the Opposition

By Alex Croft

Former Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has announced he will stand in the Tory leadership contest, saying he has the “vision” to drive “big change” in the party.

Mr Stride, who worked as Work and Pensions Secretary from October 2022 until the July general election, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the Conservative Party needs to “regain the reputation for competence which we’ve lost, particularly in the economic sphere”.

He said that to do so, the next leader will need to “drive change, big change in the Conservative Party”.

With the leadership contest set to formally begin next week and run all the way into November, Mr Stride confirmed on Friday morning that he had won sufficient parliamentary support to run as a candidate.

He becomes the fourth Conservative MP and former government minister to throw their hat in the ring, after former home secretary James Cleverly, former security minister Tom Tugendhat and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick all announced they would stand.

Having been relatively low-key in cabinet prior to the election, Mr Stride stepped up for a series of media appearances during the election campaign which boosted his profile.

He told Nick: “I was the one that stepped up and did all those media rounds, took the bullets, took the incoming fire, and I did it because I care about my party and I want as many colleagues as possible to win.

“I believe I have the communication skills, and the vision, and the drive and the determination and the experience to make sure that our party can get back into contention. It will take time, but we can do it.”

Mr Stride, who was first elected to represent his Central Devon constituency in 2010, said he believes the Conservatives “can actually win the next general election”.

He said there are “no rules in politics” but added that there is a “huge job to be done”.

In a warning to whoever takes on the Conservative leadership, he added: “We mustn't interpret advancing in the polls as somehow resolving our fundamental problems, they are deep rooted, they will take time, but they need leadership.”

Kemi Badenoch, the former business secretary and Priti Patel, the former home secretary, are also expected to join the contest - with former home secretary Suella Braverman also reportedly looking for support among her parliamentary colleagues.

Former health secretary Victoria Atkins has ruled herself out of the contest.

Rishi Sunak has said he will remain in post as Leader of the Opposition until the process concludes later this year.