Mel Sykes has claimed TV personality groped her breasts at awards bash making her "sick"

28 April 2023, 18:06

TV's Mel Sykes has detailed how she was groped by a celebrity at an awards show over a decade ago - and wa supported by late co-host Des O'Connor after the incident
TV's Mel Sykes has detailed how she was groped by a celebrity at an awards show over a decade ago - and wa supported by late co-host Des O'Connor after the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

TV presenter Mel Sykes has claimed a TV personality groped her at a awards bash which left her feeling "sick".

The former Big Breakfast presenter said the unnamed celebrity grabbed her breast while she celebrated a win at the bash.

She refused to name the alleged offender but noted that the sexual assault made her feel "sick" and "ruined her evening".

Melanie made the shocking claims about the groper in her new autobiography titled "Illuminated: Autism & All The Things I've Left Unsaid", which will released on Thursday.

In her tell-all, Melanie said the assault took place at the Royal Society TV Awards after her ITV show Today With Des and Mel was awarded an accolade.

Melanie said: "When we won, it was bloody exciting, but afterwards when we were having our photos taken, I kept being touched up by a TV personality, who would not leave me alone.

"He was grabbing my breasts and being a complete pest. 'I felt sick."

Mel details the assault in her new autobiography which will be released on Thursday
Mel details the assault in her new autobiography which will be released on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'I will always win!' Alison Hammond speaks out after police arrested man on suspicion of blackmailing presenter

Read More: Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

The presenter added that she couldn't tell her then-beau Daniel Caltagirone about the assault because she was afraid of being victim-blamed by her "jealous" ex.

Mel wrote: "My big night was tainted by this, and I couldn't go home and confide in Daniel because I felt he would blame me.

"I couldn't come home and celebrate either, as Daniel was asleep, and I didn't want to rub his nose in my success because his career wasn't thriving as he would have liked."

Melanie and Daniel were married for eight years between 2001 and 2009 before they split following Mel's show on ITV being cancelled.

The former couple share two children from the marriage: Roman, 20, and Valentino, 18.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

June Fox-Brown was slain by the student and then decapitated at her home

Uni student 'detained indefinitely' after killing and dismembering a great-grandmother, court hears

Fiona Beal began giving her evidence to a murder trial jury

Primary school teacher who stabbed partner and buried his body in garden tells court she 'can't remember much' about killing
Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson

Andy Warhol portrait of disgraced OJ Simpson to go under the hammer

Breaking
Evacuation flights from Sudan will stop tomorrow.

Evacuation flights from Sudan to end on Saturday evening giving Brits less than a day to flee war hell

Members of the GMB have accepted the Government's pay offer to health workers

GMB union votes to accept NHS pay offer after Unite rejects deal

Police officers take cover during an anti-gang operation in the Portail neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Two journalists killed in Haiti as gang violence spikes

The baby took Kate's handbag during the royal outing

Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

Rescuers in Uman, Ukraine

Russian missile attack on Ukraine leaves at least 22 dead

The body has been confirmed as David Yates's

Body found at reservoir after death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock confirmed as her fiance

A furious man broke up eco-protesters in London today.

Man confronted by police as he tears down slow-walking eco mob's banners and tells cops: 'Get them out the road!'

GOSH fears for the impact of the nurses' strikes

Great Ormond Street declares incident as it fears nurses' strike will seriously damage children's safety at hospital

The best and worst seaside towns in the UK have been revealed

UK's best and worst seaside towns as voted for by Brits - where does your favourite rank?

British Transport Police have released images of a woman who is said to have information on the sexual assault of a man.

Man sexually assaulted after ‘refusing to link arms’ with woman at London Underground station

The man's remains were found in a home in Wimbledon

Dismembered body found in shallow grave in London as police create exact likeness of victim's face

Gary Lineker shared his views after Richard Sharp stepped down

'Not now, not ever': Gary Lineker wades into BBC chairman row saying candidates shouldn’t be chosen by government

Hattie Osma says she found an image of Princess Diana in her ham.

‘My God, that’s Lady Di isn’t it!?’: Woman who found Princess Diana's image in her ham says she ‘nearly’ ate it before realising

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in the town of Uman

Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least 19 people

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA

Jodie Marsh slams cruel 'trolls' for making her life hell over animal abuse claims after RSPCA raid her £1m farm
William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit
Grange Hill

Grange Hill to get big screen treatment as original cast set to return for film reboot

Happy couple: Harry and Meghan were pictured smiling and cuddling each other at a basketball game recently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are in a really good place', Sussexes' friend Gayle King says
Bond girl Eva Green wins court battle over failed sci-fi film

Eva Green hails court victory after wining multimillion-pound battle over sci-fi film collapse
Richard Sharp helped secure a loan guarantee for then-PM Boris Johnson

BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns after breaching code for public appointments

A police officer unglues the hand of a climate activist from the road in front of the Victory Column, Berlin

German capital sees 10th day of provocative climate protests

People walk to a bus at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Indonesia after being evacuated from Sudan

Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital despite truce being extended

Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City

Star-studded Prince’s Trust gala raises more than £1.4 million in New York City

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation

Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears
Prince Harry warned the royals they could become laughing stocks unless action was taken against NGN

Harry warned royal family would become 'laughing stock' if he was blocked from suing The Sun's publisher
The brothers are totally estranged, an expert has said

'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit