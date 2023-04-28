Mel Sykes has claimed TV personality groped her breasts at awards bash making her "sick"

TV's Mel Sykes has detailed how she was groped by a celebrity at an awards show over a decade ago - and wa supported by late co-host Des O'Connor after the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

TV presenter Mel Sykes has claimed a TV personality groped her at a awards bash which left her feeling "sick".

The former Big Breakfast presenter said the unnamed celebrity grabbed her breast while she celebrated a win at the bash.

She refused to name the alleged offender but noted that the sexual assault made her feel "sick" and "ruined her evening".

Melanie made the shocking claims about the groper in her new autobiography titled "Illuminated: Autism & All The Things I've Left Unsaid", which will released on Thursday.

In her tell-all, Melanie said the assault took place at the Royal Society TV Awards after her ITV show Today With Des and Mel was awarded an accolade.

Melanie said: "When we won, it was bloody exciting, but afterwards when we were having our photos taken, I kept being touched up by a TV personality, who would not leave me alone.

"He was grabbing my breasts and being a complete pest. 'I felt sick."

Mel details the assault in her new autobiography which will be released on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The presenter added that she couldn't tell her then-beau Daniel Caltagirone about the assault because she was afraid of being victim-blamed by her "jealous" ex.

Mel wrote: "My big night was tainted by this, and I couldn't go home and confide in Daniel because I felt he would blame me.

"I couldn't come home and celebrate either, as Daniel was asleep, and I didn't want to rub his nose in my success because his career wasn't thriving as he would have liked."

Melanie and Daniel were married for eight years between 2001 and 2009 before they split following Mel's show on ITV being cancelled.

The former couple share two children from the marriage: Roman, 20, and Valentino, 18.