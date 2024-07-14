Melania Trump breaks silence after attempted assassination of husband Donald at rally

By Emma Soteriou

Melania Trump has broken her silence after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Mr Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents yesterday after multiple gunshots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video footage from the scene showed him dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

The former First Lady reflected on the moment she saw the bullet hit her husband, calling the gunman a "monster".

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of a devastating change," she said.

"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

She went on to say: "To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.

"A monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration.

"The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine.

"Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.

"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk.

"Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

She also called for people to reunite, saying: "This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

Melania then added: "The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you.

"I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide - thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."

It comes after Mr Trump urged Americans to 'stay united' following the incident.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the former US President wrote on Truth Social.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he continued.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” he concluded.

The FBI confirmed the name of the dead gunman behind an assassination attempt on Donald Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter.

In a statement, the organisation said: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on 13 July, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Addressing the attempted assassination, US President Joe Biden said: "It's sick. Sick.

"We cannot allow for this to be happening."

He said he attempted to contact his political opponent, who was being treated at a nearby hospital.

"I tried to get a hold of Donald - he's with his doctors," Mr Biden said.

"Apparently, he's doing well. I hope I get to speak to him tonight."