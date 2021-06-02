Melbourne lockdown extends to tackle Covid outbreak

2 June 2021, 16:40

Melbourne will remain in lockdown for another week as cases continue to rise.
Melbourne will remain in lockdown for another week as cases continue to rise. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The lockdown in Melbourne has been extended by another week due to concerns over rising Covid infections.

The Acting Premier of Victoria state, James Merlino, confirmed that the lockdown will be in place across Melbourne for another seven days from Friday.

This comes after six new cases of the virus were recorded in Victoria over a 24-hour period, taking the total up to 60 active infections in the local area.

This is the fourth lockdown for Australia's second-largest city, which currently has five million residents.

Meanwhile, other areas in the state will continue to have restrictions eased.

Read more: Coronavirus restrictions to be eased in Glasgow after almost nine months of lockdown

Read more: UK reports one coronavirus-related death and 3,383 new cases

In a statement, Mr Merlino said: "The best way to stop the virus is vaccination. But as we know, with only two per cent of the population fully vaccinated – if we let this thing run then cases will explode.

"If that happens, it's our most vulnerable – our parents and grandparents, Victorians with underlying conditions or compromised immunity – who will pay the price.

"It's why, on the advice of Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, the current restrictions will remain in place in Melbourne for a further seven days, with some small changes.

"This will give us a full 14 days – one full cycle of the virus – to make sure we understand how and where this mutation is moving."

The Acting Premier also reminded people of the five valid reasons there were for going out: shopping for food and supplies, going to work or studying, care and caregiving, exercise, and getting vaccinated.

An expanded 10km radius of travel has been permitted for shopping and exercise, among the changes made.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The traditional Oxford-AstraZeneca jab appears to be less effective against the South African strain

UK in talks with AstraZeneca to secure 'variant vaccine' targeting South Africa strain
Sussex Police is investigating

Off-duty police found at party 'in breach of Covid rules' after officers attend
The herd of wild Asian elephants

China tries to keep elephant herd out of city of 7 million

Andrei Pivovarov

Russian opposition activist sent to jail amid crackdown on dissent
The sinking MV X-Press Pearl

Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

A police vehicle at the scene of the fatal incident

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman falls from building in Liverpool city centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion education plan 'an insult'

Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion of funding for education plan 'an insult'
'People have turned aggressive towards me since the Brexit vote,' says Romanian caller

Heartbroken Romanian caller leaves UK after "post-Brexit aggression"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union
Nick Ferrari's fiery debate with train driver who brands driverless tube plans as 'fantasy'

Nick Ferrari's fiery debate with train driver who brands driverless tube plans as 'fantasy'
Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London