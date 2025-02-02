Meloni’s offshore migrant detention scheme fails for third time as Italy forced to take back asylum seekers

2 February 2025, 11:13

It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country.
It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

An Italian navy ship was forced to take migrants back to Italy from asylum processing centres in Albania on Saturday, dealing a fresh blow to far-right PM Meloni.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country.

A coast guard ship took 43 migrants from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia, who had been taken to Albania for processing after being found in the Mediterranean, back to Italy.

They were among the 49 men who were transferred to Albania on an Italian naval ship on Tuesday. Six were returned the same day for being minors or deemed vulnerable.

It came after a court ruling in Rome questioned the validity of the scheme with regards to a recent European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling.

Read more: Owning AI tech to create child sex abuse images to become criminal offence as reports of depraved pictures soar

The Italian appeals court on Friday refused to approve the speedy expulsion of the 43 asylum seekers detained in Albania under a controversial migration deal to move the proceedings beyond European Union borders.

The agreement has raised concerns among human rights activists, who have called it a 'dark day for the EU'.

But European partners have expressed interest in the project, marking a distinct anti-immigration turn.

A ship carrying 49 migrants, according to Italian authorities, arrives at the Albanian port of Shengjin
A ship carrying 49 migrants, according to Italian authorities, arrives at the Albanian port of Shengjin. Picture: Getty

On Friday, the court referred the case to the ECJ, in Luxembourg, which is expected to issue a ruling on February 25 related to the previous cases. The series of lower court rulings have sparked a rift between the Meloni government and the Italian judicial system.

Italy’s opposition parties have welcomed the blow to Meloni’s far-right government.

"As any person with common sense would have imagined, yet another deportation of migrants to Albania has come to nothing," Nicola Fratoianni, from the Green-Left Alliance party, told Reuters.

The Italian interior ministry has declined to comment.

The detention camps Meloni’s government built in Albania have remained empty since November, when judges last ordered migrants to be transferred back to Italy.

Read more: Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

In October and November, judges also refused to approve the expulsion of much smaller groups of migrants, seeking clarity from the European court on which countries were safe for repatriation of people whose asylum claims are rejected.

Italy last year signed a five-year deal to process up to 3,000 migrants a month beyond EU borders as part of Meloni's programme to combat illegal migration to Italy, which is the first landfall for tens of thousands of migrants who make the perilous journey across the central Mediterranean Sea.

In the first four weeks of this year, 3,704 migrants arrived in Italy, almost three times as many as in the same period last year.

In the whole of last year, 66,317 migrants arrived in Italy, a drop of 58% from the previous year. The largest nationality was Bangladeshis, followed by Syrians, Tunisians and Egyptians, according to Italy's Interior Ministry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

m

Killer nurse Lucy Letby's legal team to announce 'new medical evidence' from panel of experts

Barclays logo high street bank sign outside branch of Barclays bank in the Shropshire town of Ludlow, England

Barclays apologises for IT glitch that 'left people homeless' and says services are back to normal

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004

Man, 61, arrested over 2004 death of Thai woman found dead in stream in Yorkshire Dales

The man hit the waitress with a plate. Picture: Social media

Man arrested after Nando's worker slapped in face with plate by customer

A man uses a cash point machine outside a branch of Barclays...

Barclays customers facing third day of problems due to ongoing IT issue

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with U.S president-elect Donald Trump, left, before a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, December 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

US wants Ukraine to hold elections after potential ceasefire with Russia, Trump envoy says

The plans were announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Owning AI tech to create child sex abuse images to become criminal offence as reports of depraved pictures soar

A man and a woman have been arrested after two young children died in a crash in Essex on Saturday evening.

Man and woman arrested over death of young boy and girl after ‘hit and run’ crash

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Barclays tells customers to go to friends, family or food banks after people left ‘homeless’ amid IT glitch

London, England, 1st Feb 2025. Tens of thousands of the far right converged around Whitehall this weekend to protest against the incarceration of Tommy Robinson who has been in isolation in HMP Woodhill for over 13 weeks.

Six arrests made as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London

Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre.

Four people dead after car crashed into city centre building in ‘serious collision’ in Colchester

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool

Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones

TV chef Rick Stein has sympathy for Gregg Wallace

Rick Stein feels 'a bit sorry' for former Masterchef host Gregg Wallace following slew of misconduct allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia

Seven dead after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood
Taxes are set to rise in line with inflation on Saturday.

Price of wine and spirits to increase while tax on draught pints to drop amid changes set to come into effect on Saturday
A Mercedes collided into barriers at the Marine Lake, Southport, ending up partially submerged in the water

Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

At least four people have died overnight as Russian drone and missile strikes continued to pound Ukraine's towns and cities, local officials said.

Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine kill 'at least four people' as Moscow's troops continue advance in Ukraine
Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison

Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank as three more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

The Huszti sisters

Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month
Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy
Richard Tice has defended a Reform UK MP convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

'We all make mistakes': Richard Tice defends Reform MP who assaulted ex-girlfriend as he rules out suspension
General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Major glitch still affecting Barclays customers, 24 hours on from initial outage - with some still locked out accounts
Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza

Two Israeli hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas and handed over to Red Cross - with third set to be freed soon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News