MPs earn £17.1 million in addition to £84,000 salary - with Tories taking home extra £15.2 million alone
8 January 2023, 19:22
MPs have taken home more than £17 million since the last election - including £15 million by Tory parliamentarians alone.
Two-thirds of the hefty sum went to just twenty MPs, according to Sky News and Tortoise's Westminster Accounts project.
MPs are already paid a base salary of £84,144.
Ex-PM Theresa May topped the list, earning £2,550,876 since December 2019.
Boris Johnson's hourly speaking fee is £32,485, more than a nurse's average annual salary.
And Labour's David Lammy earned £202,599, more than any other member of his party.
Ms May did not respond to a request for comment.
The next best-paid MP was former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox, who took home £2,191,387.
He courted controversy last year when he advised a law firm representing clients relating to a corruption scandal on the British Virgin Islands.
Sir Geoffrey said: "A barrister retained to advise in a case is no more to be personally identified with the purposes and views of his client than a plumber with the views of his customer or a doctor with those of his patient.
"Therefore, there is no conflict of interest between my work as a barrister and my role as a member of parliament.
"On the other hand, I frequently put my experience and understanding of the law at the service of my constituents in helping them to resolve their individual problems in my regular advice surgeries."