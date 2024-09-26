Exclusive

Memorial plans underway for young victims of Southport knife attack as town grapples with aftermath

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 lost their lives in the attacks which rocked not just the town, but also the entire UK. Picture: Met Police

By Chris Chambers

LBC can reveal talks are taking place about how to create a permanent memorial to the three young girls who were killed in the Southport knife attacks on July 29.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, lost their lives in the attacks which rocked not just the town, but also the entire UK.

Southport MP, Patrick Hurley, told LBC he is in talks about how best to create a permanent memorial for the girls, he said: "There's discussions ongoing around what format and dynamic that would be for the town.

"I think what we're looking for is something that both memorialises the victims but also paints a positive vision and a positive future for Southport, and makes sure what came out of the horrific atrocity is something we can all look to in the future and the years to come, and be proud of the response that we had as a town and as a community. That's the sort of thing I'm working towards with others."

The funeral cortege of Southport stabbing victim Elsie Dot Stancombe travels to her funeral at St John's Church in Birkdale. Picture: Alamy

On Merseyside alone, 115 people have been arrested over the disorder and rioting that followed in the days and weeks after the Southport attack. 76 people have been charged and 55 sentenced to a combined 116 years and 4 months.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Hurley said: "The riots revealed something about the country that had been there for quite some time. There was a supported dialogue around the riots and the thuggery that we saw, and I think in truth that's even more worrying than the few hundred people who were actively engaged.

"We saw people who were providing a veneer and a sheen of respectability to what we saw, and what we saw was people throwing petrol bombs at police officers, throwing bricks through library windows, setting fire to community libraries and hotels with people locked inside them. That, in itself, is disgusting and abhorrent, but what also needs to be remembered is the vast number of people who were offering support to that in their actions, words and deeds."

Mourners attending the funeral of Southport stabbing victim Alice da Silva Aguiar at St Patrick's Church, Southport. Picture: Alamy

He added: "The community response in Southport, we saw the real community where there was a vigil in a really positive frame of mind for the girls who had been killed the day before. People came to pay their respects in a positive way, put teddy bears down, flowers, and that's the true face of the UK. We want to see more of this positive face to the future rather than the politics of resentment.

"The fact the targets of the thugs and rioting were community places where people go to build communities shows they want to keep people down, they don't want people to improve themselves, they want people to feed off resentment and we need to combat that in a really positive way."

This comes as the family centre where the three girls were fatally stabbed in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class announced that they will continue its work in a new venue.

This week, Sefton Council said the work of the Hart Space, which provides classes and programmes for new mothers and families, would continue after a new venue in the seaside town - The White House - was repurposed to allow classes to resume.

The work of the Hart Space, which provides classes and programmes for new mothers and families, would continue after a new venue in the seaside town - The White House - was repurposed to allow classes to resume. Picture: Sefton Council

Centre owner Jenie Scholes said: "When the Hart Space opened five years ago, the ethos was to create a space where everyone felt welcome and supported and could make friends for life, navigating parenthood.

"While we will never forget, and remain heartbroken by the events in July, our mission remains the same and is stronger than ever.

"Sefton Council have been what I can only describe as outstanding in supporting the dream of a space dedicated to love and kindness.

"We hope that everyone will support the team at The White House when we open our doors."

Council leader Marion Atkinson said: "We are committed to doing whatever it takes to support our communities in the ongoing recovery of Southport.

"While this journey will take time, we are pleased to be able to have had this opportunity to support Jenie and the Hart Space family over a number of weeks so that they can resume their incredible work.

"In addition to the support of our Southport Business Recovery Fund, we are able to offer a beautiful venue in a lovely location for them to use."