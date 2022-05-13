Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

By Sam Sholli

Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected female genital mutilation at an unregistered school in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said they were called off by Ofsted inspectors and that concerns were raised about "possible illegal practices which may have taken place at the premises".

The police force said two men, aged 32 and 61, had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in female genital mutilation (FGM).

A third man was also arrested yesterday as part of the investigation, according to West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Police have said all three men have been bailed with "strict conditions".

A statement released by West Midlands Police said: "We were called at 11.39am on Tuesday, (10 May) by OFSTED inspectors who were investigating reports of an unregistered school.

"There were concerns raised about possible illegal practices which may have taken place at the premises.

"As part of our enquiries two men, aged 32 and 61, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in female genital mutilation and have since been bailed with strict conditions.

"A third man was also arrested on Wednesday (11 May) as part of our investigation. He has also been bailed with strict conditions.

"We understand the concern this will cause within the community but it's important to stress we're still working to establish whether any offences have occurred. Our investigation along with partner agencies is continuing."

FGM is illegal in the UK. It is also illegal to take girls who are British nationals or residents abroad for it – regardless of whether it is lawful in that country or not.

An unregistered school is a setting operating as an independent school but which has not been registered with the Department for Education.

Anybody who is found guilty of operating an unregistered school can be fined an unlimited amount and/or imprisoned for up to six months.

