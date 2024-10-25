Men deny terrorism charge after 'planning to target Islamic Education Centre' in 'right wing attack'

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two men accused of being right-wing extremists have denied making a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm and identifying targets in an alleged terrorist plot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock in Staffordshire; Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derby; and a third defendant Brogan Stewart, 24, from Wakefield pleaded not guilty to the terrorist act.

The trio were arrested by counter-terrorism police on February 20 following a probe into suspected "extreme right-wing activity".

The men were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

On Friday Pitzettu and Ringrose pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Old Bailey in London. Stewart was not asked to enter a plea.

The three men appeared by video link from prisons in Hull, Leeds and Doncaster.

London England,UK,Lambeth Vauxhall,MI6 Counter Terrorism Command. Picture: Alamy

A previous hearing was told the trio were accused of identifying the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target.

Prosecutors allege they took steps to manufacture an FGC-9 semi-automatic firearm, acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm, and took steps to acquire weapons including swords, axes, and bows and arrows.

They are also accused of obtaining extreme right-wing texts, joining extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributing information on firearms and ammunition.

A trial of up to 10 weeks is set to begin at Sheffield Crown Court on March 3.

It comes after far-right riots swept the UK this summer, with hundreds being arrested, one of which recently died in prison.

Peter Lynch, 61, who was serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to violent disorder and abusing police, is believed to have taken his own life at HMP Moorland near Doncaster in south Yorkshire, according to reports.

A far-right rioter confronts riot police after scuffles broke out in Piccadilly Gardens during a Stand Up To Racism rally. Picture: Alamy

Lynch received a two-year and eight-month sentence after taking part in the anti-immigration riots at a Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Aug 4.

Rioters set the building on fire while asylum seekers remained inside.

Lynch shouted “racist and provocative remarks” and called asylum seekers “child killers” while taking part in the violent scenes.

A prison service spokesman told LBC: “HMP Moorland prisoner Peter Lynch died on Oct 19 2024. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Lynch had recently suffered a heart attack and had “a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority”, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the court during his sentencing.

The court heard he was “full participant” in the violent disorder, as he was branded a "disgraceful example of a grandfather."

“You were unquestionably endeavouring to rev up the situation the best you could,” the Recorder added.

He was filmed calling police “scum” during the incident that led to his arrest.