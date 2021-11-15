Men jailed after targeting celebrity homes in Britain's biggest ever burglary spree

15 November 2021, 16:30

The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted
The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Three members of a gang that stole £26 million worth of valuables from the homes of celebrities including Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard have been jailed.

Italian nationals Jugoslav Jovanovic, 24, Alessandro Maltese, 45, and Alessandro Donati, 44, were behind Britain's biggest ever burglary spree over just 13 days in December 2019.

The home of late Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was also targeted.

READ MORE: Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

READ MORE: Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive

Ms Ecclestone, 37, the daughter of ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, was in Lapland with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, 38, their daughter and dog when their Kensington mansion was raided on December 13.

Hundreds of items of jewellery, cash, diamonds and precious stones worth £25 million were stolen from the six floor-property in what is believed to have been the country's biggest ever domestic burglary.

Police said the gang are believed to have carried out similar crimes against high-profile victims across Europe and had planned to commit further raids on the rich and famous in the UK.

Detectives have not revealed the identities of other potential victims, who did not know how close they came to being burgled as the thieves carried out reconnaissance missions and dummy runs.

Jovanovic, Maltese and Donati were extradited from Italy and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle between November 29 and December 18, 2019 over the three raids.

Jovanovic also admitted conspiracy to commit money laundering between December 10, 2019 and January 31 last year, and one count of attempting to convert criminal property.

He was jailed for 11 years by Judge Martin Edmunds QC at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, while Maltese and Donati were each sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.

The men, who were brought to court under armed police guard as a helicopter flew overhead, will return to Italy to serve their sentences.

The judge told them: "In November and December 2019, each of you flew into this country to take your parts in targeting the west London homes of well-known and wealthy people.

"The fact that each burglary was accomplished despite the precautions of the householders, that so much was stolen and then, it is to be inferred, removed from the country and not recovered speaks to the overall organisation, planning and criminal determination, together with a willingness to take chances.

"You did so in the hope of substantial gain for yourselves but regardless of the loss to those people - not only of objects of financial value but of objects of deep personal significance and of the sense of safety and security that anyone is entitled to feel in their own home."

The judge added: "The distress caused by the burglary of a home of householders who may be well-known or wealthy is no less than that caused to those in different circumstances.

"The acute distress caused to children, or the fear for the safety of children, is a particular feature.

"There have been life-changing effects on the victim's own sense of safety."

A fourth member of the gang, Daniel Vukovic, 44, believed to be a Serbian national who uses a string of aliases, fled to the capital Belgrade, where he is still thought to be following a failed extradition bid.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC said he was "the prime mover in organising the team in the UK" which "planned and executed the highest value burglaries that have ever come to light" in the country.

Only a handful of items have been recovered with the rest of the £26 million worth of loot believed to have been taken abroad.

"It's buried treasure somewhere, globally," said the Met's Detective Constable Andrew Payne.

"The plots are comparable to what you would see in a Hollywood movie but unfortunately this was real life, involving real victims who have suffered greatly by their actions."

The Lampards had around £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen while they were out of their Chelsea property on December 1.

On December 10, the gang targeted Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's Knightsbridge home, which had been turned into a shrine by his family following his death, aged 60, in a helicopter crash shortly after take-off from the King Power Stadium on October 27 2018.

Among more than £1 million in property stolen was a TAG Heuer watch he was wearing before he left for Leicester that day.

The burglars even popped a £500 bottle of Cristal champagne to drink as they carried out the raid and later celebrated with a £760 sushi meal in Knightsbridge restaurant Zuma.

On the way to the final £25 million burglary, Maltese stole a packet of chewing gum from a kiosk at Victoria station as the gang stopped to buy coffee and pastries.

Jovanovic and his uncle Vukovic were later seen on CCTV in Harrods department store spending thousands of pounds on luxury goods and signing up for loyalty cards using fake names.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel

'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing

A CCTV still showing the driver, circled, escaping the taxi after the explosion.

Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive

Breaking
Boris Johnson has urged people to get the Covid jab as soon as they are eligible.

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster

Breaking
Bannon handed himself over to the FBI

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns

Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich

11 children hospitalised after ceiling collapses in south London school

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson (centre) updated media on the progress of the investigation

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

Boris Johnson praised the driver following the explosion.

PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames

CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

MPs will vote on the motion on Monday evening. (stock photo)

Sleaze scandal: MPs to vote on motion to scrap standards reforms

Exclusive
Sir Keir condemned the actions of eco protesters

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

The Covid-19 booster rollout is being extended

Covid boosters to be offered to over 40s

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Benford went missing in April 2000

Sarah Benford: Police begin dig in search for girl, 14, who vanished 20 years ago
Body scanners have been introduced in all male prisons in England and Wales.

How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it
Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge
Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief
COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal
Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people
There is still a significant police presence

Three arrested and cordons still in place after Liverpool hospital explosion
Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police