Breaking News

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

The CPS announced the additional charges on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The CPS said in a statement that it had authorised Cheshire police to charge Benjamin Mendy with two additional counts of rape and Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, and Matturie, of Edwin Court, Eccles, will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on November 17.

The French international has been in custody since his arrest in August after a number of bail applications were made but refused by judges.

Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

They are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

Matturie also faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, also relating to four complainants over the age of 16.

They are alleged to have taken place between March 2021 and August 2021.

A statement from police added: "Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Matturie and Mendy are live and that they have a right to a fair trial."

Mendy, who is currently on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, is summonsed to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was initially charged on August 26, with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He was also charged with raping a woman in August this year.

The alleged attacks are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

Mendy's co-accused, Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, is also in custody.

Both men are scheduled to go on trial on January 24 2022.