Menopause awareness: Timpson to cover cost of employees' hormone replacement therapy

18 October 2021, 16:10

Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT
Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Timpson has announced it will cover the cost of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for its employees who are prescribed it whilst going through the menopause.

Chief Executive James Timpson announced the measure in a tweet, saying employees could claim the cost of HRT on expenses and highlighting it was vital to "support" those going through the menopause.

"From today all my colleagues can claim on expenses their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT," wrote Mr Timpson.

"It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause. #menopauseday"

The move has been welcomed by many, with people taking to Twitter to congratulate Timpson on the progressive move.

"I want a job at your company!" Wrote one user in response to Mr Timpson's tweet.

"Joking aside, great thing to do for women. HRT is a cost I could do without."

Read more: Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed

Read more: China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target

However, others have pointed out that, whilst they welcome the move, it should not be the responsibility of companies to foot the bill for HRT.

"Nice! Although, like with menstrual products, I believe they should be provided free for *all* people with a uterus and/or ovaries," wrote one Twitter user, although she added: "However, it is great to see support in the workplace like this."

Another Twitter user agreed, writing: "Um, shouldn't HRT be free on the NHS?

"I applaud your initiative, but I'm stunned it's not."

The announcement coincides with World Menopause Day, which is held every year on October 18.

The annual event aims to raise awareness of the impacts the menopause can have.

It aims to encourage conversation about the wide-ranging symptoms the menopause can have, and speed up diagnosis and treatment of related health conditions such as osteoporosis.

