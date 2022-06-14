Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A police officer quit after accidentally sending a video of himself with his "penis in a brace" and an "item" inserted in his bottom to colleagues.

Daniel Brown, a probationary constable, posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues, according to the Liverpool Echo.

At least two of them saw the video which "caused distress", the paper reported.

A Merseyside Police report which followed a misconduct hearing said the incident happened on the morning of September 28 last year.

Brown was at home taking part in the online training session on Zoom.

The report said: "Also present on the session were other officers from your Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) intake.

"During the session you posted a video to your intake WhatsApp group. This group comprises 18 officers including yourself.

"The video was of you naked from the waist down, with your genitalia exposed, your penis in a brace [and you are showing your bottom] with an item inserted into it. This video was seen by at least two members of your cohort causing at least one member distress."

Brown admitted engaging in sexual behaviour while on duty and resigned from the force.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, who held the hearing, found he was guilty of gross misconduct and would have been sacked without notice.

Brown has also been banned from any policing role in the country.

Chief Superintendent Jennifer Wilson, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, told the Echo: "In filming and sending this video while his focus should have been on the training being provided, he clearly did not uphold the values of Merseyside Police."