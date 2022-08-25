Breaking News

Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest til we catch you'

25 August 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 12:30

Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia
Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have again warned the masked gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel "we will not rest until we find you – and we will find you".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Merseyside Police said in an update on three killings thoughout Liverpool that there are a "number of very positive lines of enquiry that we are pursuing".

The force's head of investigations, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, said on Wednesday morning that two people have been arrested in the case of another murder – Ashley Dale, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed on Sunday in the city.

Three men who were arrested over the murder of Sam Rimmer, who was killed on August 16, have been bailed.

Updating the press on all three crimes, DCS Kameen told the masked gunman who shot Olivia: "We will not rest until we find you – and we will find you."

Read more: Casual drug use fuels child murders, ex-Liverpool arms dealer tells LBC

He said he had called for the man behind the "brutal, callous, thoughtless attack to surrender himself to the police".

Olivia was killed when a gunman tried to shoot a convicted burglar after chasing him into the nine-year-old's home on Monday night.

Her mother Cheryl was shot in the wrist.

The burglar, Joseph Nee, who has since been detained in hospital, is reportedly refusing to help police track down the gunman. He is expected to be sent back to prison.

The killing has outraged the nation and led to an increased focus on gang violence in Liverpool.

DCS Kameen said police have been given "a number" of names and it is not clear if the gunman fled overseas.

"We will find him wherever he goes," he said.

The man who was with Nee when the shooting in the Knotty Ash area started has been spoken to, and police have also talked to the driver of the Audi, who took Nee to hospital at the time Olivia died.

Read more: Devastated family pay tribute to 'tiny, cheeky' Olivia, 9, as they warn killer her pictures will 'haunt you' forever

Cheryl Korbel, 46, is out of hospital after treatment and she is being supported by police.

DCS Kameen also made an appeal for information about the murder of Sam Rimmer, on August 16 in the Dingle area.

Three men arrested on suspicion of his murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

DCS Kameen made the vow in an update on Wednesday
DCS Kameen made the vow in an update on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I would urge anybody with any information in respect of this investigation was brutal murder, to come forward and engage with us.

"In my first appeal, I spoke about the fact that there were four offenders and we believe that they arrived on two electric bikes.

Read more: 'Postgraduate level' organised crime: A look inside Liverpool's organised crime families run 'like the Sopranos'

"I'm still interested in hearing any information around the identity of those four individuals.

"I am still interested in finding out where the gun is that was used in that offence.

"And I'm still interested in any information in respect of the two electric bikes that we believe were used to convey those four men to the scene."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash

Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track

The government has let children down, Labour has claimed.

Govt has 'failed children', says Labour as GCSE grades plummet from last year

British woman dies after falling of a hillside in Benidorm

British woman dies after falling off hillside whilst riding a mobility scooter in Benidorm

An abused marmoset who was flushed down a toilet is enjoying living her new life at Monkey World

Abused monkey who was flushed down toilet and fed cocaine now thriving in rescue centre with help from boyfriend

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

Club 77 told revellers not to stare without verbal consent

Nightclub tells revellers they cannot stare at people without verbal consent

Shell will pay out over £500k for overcharging customers

Shell to pay out more than £500k for charging thousands of customers more than energy price cap allows

Exclusive
Sicarius McGrath said drug use is fuelling the murder of children

Casual drug use fuels child murders, ex-Liverpool arms dealer tells LBC

British Gas has announced it will give a slice of its profits to worst-off customers

British Gas to give 10% of profits to poorest customers after fury at bumper earnings

Rishi Sunak has said some of the messaging around Covid was "wrong"

'Wrong to scare people' with Covid messaging and 'empower' scientists, says Rishi Sunak

Russia launched an attack on a Ukrainian railway station

At least 22 people including child killed in Russian attack on Ukraine railway station on country's Independence Day

Ghislaine Maxwell's family is being sued over unpaid legal bills

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her own lawyers over unpaid legal bills

Emily Maitlis addressed crowds at the Edinburgh TV Festival

‘A shameless play for power’: Emily Maitlis speaks out against those who decry media as ‘fake news’

The Met Office issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Flooding causes commuter chaos as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours

The government of Sardinia is offering grants of up to €15,000 to entice homebuyers to relocate

Italy offers to pay people £12,700 to move to picturesque holiday island of Sardinia

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night

Devastated family pay tribute to 'tiny, cheeky' Olivia, 9, as they warn killer her pictures will 'haunt you' forever

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan Floods

Afghanistan flash floods death toll reaches 182

Monkeypox Vaccine Charlotte

Monkeypox cases drop 21%, reversing month-long increase, says WHO

Rick Duke

US envoy says Russian invasion is speeding world’s shift to clean energy

Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

25 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Pakistan

Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles

Jury finds in favour of Kobe Bryant’s widow in trial over crash photos

Cop26 – Glasgow

French leader Macron heads to Algeria in bid to heal wounds

Smuggled Reptiles

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fears

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

Japan Abe Shooting

Japan police chief to resign over shooting of former prime minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London