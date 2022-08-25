Breaking News

Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest til we catch you'

Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have again warned the masked gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel "we will not rest until we find you – and we will find you".

Merseyside Police said in an update on three killings thoughout Liverpool that there are a "number of very positive lines of enquiry that we are pursuing".

The force's head of investigations, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, said on Wednesday morning that two people have been arrested in the case of another murder – Ashley Dale, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed on Sunday in the city.

Three men who were arrested over the murder of Sam Rimmer, who was killed on August 16, have been bailed.

Updating the press on all three crimes, DCS Kameen told the masked gunman who shot Olivia: "We will not rest until we find you – and we will find you."

He said he had called for the man behind the "brutal, callous, thoughtless attack to surrender himself to the police".

Olivia was killed when a gunman tried to shoot a convicted burglar after chasing him into the nine-year-old's home on Monday night.

Her mother Cheryl was shot in the wrist.

The burglar, Joseph Nee, who has since been detained in hospital, is reportedly refusing to help police track down the gunman. He is expected to be sent back to prison.

The killing has outraged the nation and led to an increased focus on gang violence in Liverpool.

DCS Kameen said police have been given "a number" of names and it is not clear if the gunman fled overseas.

"We will find him wherever he goes," he said.

The man who was with Nee when the shooting in the Knotty Ash area started has been spoken to, and police have also talked to the driver of the Audi, who took Nee to hospital at the time Olivia died.

Cheryl Korbel, 46, is out of hospital after treatment and she is being supported by police.

DCS Kameen also made an appeal for information about the murder of Sam Rimmer, on August 16 in the Dingle area.

Three men arrested on suspicion of his murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

DCS Kameen made the vow in an update on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I would urge anybody with any information in respect of this investigation was brutal murder, to come forward and engage with us.

"In my first appeal, I spoke about the fact that there were four offenders and we believe that they arrived on two electric bikes.

"I'm still interested in hearing any information around the identity of those four individuals.

"I am still interested in finding out where the gun is that was used in that offence.

"And I'm still interested in any information in respect of the two electric bikes that we believe were used to convey those four men to the scene."