Give armed police more legal protection, says Met chief, as officer cleared of Chris Kaba murder forced into hiding

23 October 2024, 07:06 | Updated: 23 October 2024, 07:23

Mark Rowley wants more protection for firearms officers after an armed policeman was acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba
Mark Rowley wants more protection for firearms officers after an armed policeman was acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba. Picture: Alamy/Supplied

By Kit Heren

The Met Police chief is pushing for armed police to be shielded from prosecution, amid concerns about the impact of criminal investigations on firearms officers following the trial over the death of Chris Kaba.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Rowley wants armed police to be exempt from criminal charges for shootings unless prosecutors can prove that the officer in question departed from training.

Rowley also wants investigations to be sped up so officers are mired in criminal investigations and disciplinary proceedings for less long, the Times reported.

He has called the accountability system "broken" and said he is worried it might lead to a loss of morale among firearms officers.

Meanwhile the Home Secretary is reviving a former Conservative review into how armed officers are held accountable following shootings.

Read more: Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

Read more: Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Mark Rowley makes a statement outside New Scotland Yard after police officer who killed Chris Kaba was cleared by the jury at Old Bailey
Mark Rowley makes a statement outside New Scotland Yard after police officer who killed Chris Kaba was cleared by the jury at Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a jury took just three hours to acquit firearms officer Martyn Blake of the shooting of alleged violent gangster and gunman Chris Kaba in September 2022.

The acquittal raised questions of why Blake had been prosecuted in the first place, and why the court had allowed him to be named publicly.

It emerged on Tuesday that Kaba's former gang '67' had put out a £10,000 bounty on Mr Blake after the shooting. He has now gone into hiding.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is separately reviewing whether Mr Blake should still face disciplinary proceedings, which could lead to him being fired from the police.

The prosecution of the officer who shot Chris Kaba was a 'catastrophic waste of resources', says criminal barrister

Keir Starmer would not be drawn into commenting on the jury decision in the trial, but told reporters his Government would pick up the accountability review launched by the previous Tory administration.

Suella Braverman pledged to review the ways that firearms officers who take fatal shots are held accountable when she was home secretary in 2023.

Plans to give swifter decisions to suspended officers and more clarity to victims were among the changes touted by the previous government.

Tory ministers also considered raising the threshold for referring firearms officers for prosecution.

Speaking on the way to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, Starmer told reporters: "We are going to pick that up and complete that accountability review because it is important that the public have confidence in the police including of course the armed police."

Caller Milad repsonds to the Chris Kaba case

The Prime Minister added: "It's also important that the police know that we have confidence in them doing a very difficult job so we will pick that up.

"The Home Secretary will make a statement tomorrow updating the House on where we've got with that review, so further details will be available to you tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Blake, 40, stood trial at the Old Bailey after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, on September 5 2022.

The car had been used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting the previous evening, and was hemmed in by police cars in Kirkstall Gardens after an officer recognised its registration number.

Mr Kaba drove backwards and forwards trying to ram his way free, which Mr Blake told jurors made him believe one of his colleagues was about to die, and so he opened fire to stop the car.

On Monday, he was cleared of murder.

Yvette Cooper is carrying out a review into accountability for armed police
Yvette Cooper is carrying out a review into accountability for armed police. Picture: Alamy

During pre-trial legal submissions, it was alleged those linked to the 67 gang, of which Kaba was a core member, were seeking to kill a police officer in retribution for the acquittal, according to The Sun.

Sgt Blake’s counsel Patrick Gibbs KC quoted an intelligence report about the bounty, saying: “The sum on offer was £10,000 . . . in exchange for personal details of Martyn Blake, including addresses and vehicle registration marks.

“The threat of harm was directed at both Mr Blake and his family.”

An ex-colleague stated: “Martyn will be looking over his shoulder for the rest of his life."

Supt Ross McKibbin, of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, said: “In nearly 30 years of service, I have never been more concerned about the welfare of an officer.”

Kaba was a "core member" of one of London's most dangerous criminal gangs and was allegedly directly linked to two shootings in the six days before he was shot dead by police.

London, UK. 21 October 2024. People gathered outside the Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) to protest after Martyn Blake was acquitted of murdering Chris Kaba
The not guilty verdict sparked protests. Picture: Alamy

The 24-year-old was said to have shot a rival in the legs at a nightclub six days before he died in September 2022, and would have stood trial for attempted murder had he survived.

He was also found to have gunshot residue on his sleeve and a balaclava in his pocket on the night he was killed by a police marksman, which it was suggested was evidence he had been involved in a second shooting the previous night.

He had previous convictions for possession of weapons, and the Audi that he was driving when he was killed was linked to three previous firearms incidents in five months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election

Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election

Donanemab is set to be blocked for NHS use

'Best ever' Alzheimer's drug 'set to be blocked for NHS use' due to cost pressures

Scurvy is 're-emerging'

Scurvy 're-emerging' as poor diets and cost of living pressures mean people get less Vitamin C

Crew members aboard a P-3C Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane of the German Navy

Germany spy planes to hunt Russian submarines from RAF base in Scotland

Chris Kaba

Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

Mcdonalds Double Quarter Pounder

McDonald's quarter pounder linked to E. coli outbreak in US which has killed one and sickened nearly 50

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security

German spy planes to hunt Russian subs off Scotland, as minister hails deal to develop ‘weapons of the future'

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in July in in Brantham, Suffolk

Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

Trump has made a complaint to the

Trump campaign files complaint against 'far left' Labour Party's 'blatant foreign interference' in US election

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Killer nurse Lucy Letby could have accessed patient notes and baby death reports after she was taken off neonatal unit

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole

Seagull food could be laced with contraceptives to control population following attacks

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Parents describe ‘panic’ before learning daughter, 9, was 'kidnapped' outside Harrods, court hears

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner

The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner

A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed

Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London
Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine
Marius Gustavson

Six men jailed for role in 'gruesome' castration and 'human butchery' ring can appeal their sentences, court rules
Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks

Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has argued that punishment outside of prison can be more restrictive than prison.

Time criminals spend under house arrest will rise to 12 months, Justice Secretary says

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Former boss of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries has been arrested

Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested on sex trafficking charges

Meta is set to introduce facial recognition technology to crack down on celebrity advert scams

Facebook and Instagram launch technology to crack down on celebrity scam adverts

HM Wandsworth Prison is facing national scrutiny.

'They are caged like animals': HM Wandsworth staff reveals the shocking state of British prisons
Tesla used this AI-Generated image at their We, Robot event

Blade Runner 2049 creators sue Elon Musk over AI-generated Robotaxi images

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News