Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

15 July 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 16:00

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy
A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching and using abusive language towards a 15-year-old boy while he was detained on the floor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police constable Steven Martin has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the force he used against an arrested child in 2021.

Following a hearing which concluded on Thursday, the disciplinary panel found Martin acted with "unnecessary and unreasonable force" against the boy and used "abusive language" towards him.

The youngster had been arrested along with two other male teenagers on February 28 last year, after officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in Waltham Forest, north-west London.

All three were charged but the case was later discontinued.

The mother of the boy attacked by Martin complained to the Met, who referred this to the IOPC.

Read more: Greggs to offer jobs to ex-offenders as soon as 'they walk through the prison gate'

The IOPC launched an investigation in April 2021, which involved interviewing Martin under criminal caution, reviewing his body-worn video and obtaining statements from police witnesses and the victim.

When Martin first gave an account of the incident, he failed to mention that he had hit the boy, and when this was shown on his body-worn footage, described it as an accident, the panel said.

The IOPC also found Martin breached the professional standards for "respect and courtesy" and "honesty and integrity".

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said the boy had not been resisting arrest when Martin hit him, and the disgraced constable had "paid a high price for his actions" as he is now barred from any future employment in the police.

Mr Naseem said: "Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

Read more: Gang member who robbed and threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers jailed for 30 years

"Following our independent investigation, we found a case to answer on the basis that the force used appeared to exceed what was required in the circumstances as the boy had given himself up and was not resisting.

"PC Martin has now paid a high price for his actions by losing his job and will be placed on a barred list preventing him from future employment within the police service."

Martin also previously pleaded guilty to common assault over the incident, during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 11 this year.

He was sentenced to a curfew order for 14 weeks, and ordered to pay legal costs and a victim surcharge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58

Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son

Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

Breaking
David Venables murdered his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead 40C heatwave

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead of 'danger to life severe 40C heatwave'

Breaking
Kurtis Dilks, 35, was also ordered to serve an extended licence period of five years

Gang member who robbed and threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers jailed for 30 years

Greggs have signed up to offer employment to ex-offenders as soon as "they walk through the prison gate"

Greggs to offer jobs to ex-offenders as soon as 'they walk through the prison gate'

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week

Officials tell Brits to check on vulnerable ahead of 'absolutely unprecedented' heatwave

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution

Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Exclusive
Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

asdas

Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Boris Johnson is said to be staunchly against Rishi Sunak taking the keys to No10

'Anyone but Sunak' Boris urges defeated Tory leadership candidates

Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to step aside amid fears of splitting the vote

Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Rescue teams search for survivors after deadly Russian missile strike
Space Swaps

US and Russia reach deal on sending astronauts to International Space Station
Biden US Mideast

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel
Morocco Forest Fires

One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’
Belgium EU Hungary

Hungary taken to EU’s highest court over LGBT and media freedom laws
Denmark Amusement Park

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

Iraq

Tens of thousands attend prayers called by controversial Iraqi cleric
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s PM sworn in as interim president after Rajapaksa resigns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London