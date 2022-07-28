Met cops sent 'racist and sexist WhatsApp messages to Wayne Couzens group'

By Will Taylor

A trio of Metropolitan Police officers made jokes about sexually assaulting victims of domestic violence in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens, a court has been told.

The officers, who are accused of sending grossly racist, sexist and misogynistic material on the messaging app with Couzens, joked about going on "pussy patrol" and referred to rapes as "struggle snuggles", jurors heard.

PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 33, and former PC Joel Borders, 45, deny the charges, which relate to improper use of public electronic communications network, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

Detectives found material on the WhatsApp group stored on an old phone belonging to Couzens, the former officer who was jailed for life over Ms Everard's rape and murder.

All three worked together at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, responsible for guarding Britain's nuclear sites and material, where Mr Cobban had volunteered as the race and diversity custodian for the firearms team. They later transferred to the Met.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard how, in the chat, jokes were made about West London being a "f****** Somalian s***hole", while in another exchange, Mr Neville said his experience of "struggle snuggles" had helped him pin "a 15 year old girl going mental to the floor".

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said all were on duty when the messages were sent, and said that message amounted to a rape fantasy.

One person – who has not been charged – wrote: "Mate, they aren't going to ditch you with your skills unless you finger a DV [domestic violence] victim".

Mr Borders replied: "Oh John, in that case you're probably f*****."

In another exchange, Mr Cobban said domestic violence victims "love it" and "that’s why they are repeat victims more often than not".

Mr Borders once said of a female colleague: "She will use me as an example. Lead me on then get me locked up when I rape and beat her! Sneaky bitch."

And in another exchange, Mr Borders said: "I can't wait to get on guns so I can shoot some c*** in the face!"

Mr Cobban said: "Me too. I want to taser a cat and a dog to see which reacts better. I think the cat will get more pissed off and the dog will s*** it.

"I wanna test this theory. Same with children. Zap zap you little f******."

Mr Borders then asked: "And a couple of downys?"

Mr Borders told police the messages were "very dark humour" but he was "always professional on the job" while Mr Neville said the comments were "controversial humour" but he did not mean them literally, the court heard.

Mr Brown said the messages "target the most vulnerable in society who often feel unable to report abuse to police".

He added: "We submit that this is grossly offensive to right thinking members of society and of course particularly to domestic abuse victims.

"Police officers should represent a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

"Such derogatory comments about victims of domestic abuse serve to undermine this important policing objective."

Couzens' messages were not read to the court due to ongoing investigations.

The trial continues.