Met investigated over two more child strip-searches as watchdog expresses 'concern'

1 August 2022, 19:33

The Met Police is being investigated over two further cases of strip-searching children.
The Met Police is being investigated over two further cases of strip-searching children. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Metropolitan Police is being investigated by the watchdog over two more cases where officers strip-searched children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020, both without the presence of an appropriate adult.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is already investigating another three cases involving girls known as Child Q, Child A and Child X.

It is now considering whether to look into a further three cases, and has already passed another six back to the Metropolitan Police to be investigated by the force itself.

The watchdog said it is "concerned" by the cases it has seen.

It particularly raised concerns about the amount of time it took for cases such as that of Child Q - where a black girl was strip-searched at school while menstruating - was referred to the watchdog.

In most of the 14 cases under consideration no appropriate adult was present.

Read more: Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

The Met Police is being investigated over another two cases of officers strip-searching children.
The Met Police is being investigated over another two cases of officers strip-searching children. Picture: Alamy

The IOPC has called for reassurances from the Met that it will allow children to have an appropriate adult present when they are subject to intimate searches.

IOPC director general, Michael Lockwood said: "We have been concerned about what we have seen in the cases referred to us involving complaints about strip-searches of children, and we are acting now by making recommendations stressing that existing best practice and policies should be followed by the MPS at all times.

"Given the apparent delay in some of these cases being referred to us, we will now work with the MPS to review a sample of complaints that have not been referred to us, to establish whether the process is working as it should.

"I have also written to the National Police Chief's Council to highlight these concerns and our recommendation, so these can be shared with other forces.

Read more: 'Traumatised' black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police

"I have proposed a meeting between ourselves and relevant policing leads to discuss how we can work together to ensure this important learning is shared and seek assurance that relevant policies are being applied in other forces.

"By coming together in this way, I hope we can address increasing concerns about the use of strip-search powers in England and Wales, in order to provide assurance that they are only being used when absolutely essential."

The Metropolitan Police said that since April officers have undergone additional training around child strip-searches, and that an inspector now has to give permission for one to be carried out.

Deputy assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor, leading this work in the Met, said: "Ensuring the safeguarding of every child who is subject to a search is an absolute priority.

"What happened to Child Q was a truly regrettable incident and we have apologised publicly to her, her family and the wider community. We understand how much concern this incident has caused, and how distressed Child Q has been.

"We have been listening to the views of our communities and partners, and have already made changes as we balance the policing need for this type of search with the considerable impact it can have on young people.

"We will continue to liaise with the IOPC to discuss what more we need to do, particularly around reminding officers again of the very important requirement for an appropriate adult to be present during searches - a common theme in cases we have voluntarily referred to the IOPC, and one we must address."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Penny Mordaunt has announced she is backing Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss as next Prime Minister in blow to Rishi Sunak

Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday

Pictured: 'Kind and thoughtful' man, 24, who died after 'altercation' on Reading train

More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women in South Africa

Police arrest 82 men after eight models gang-raped up to 10 times each at South African mine

Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric from her new song Heated.

Beyoncé vows to remove ableist slur from new Renaissance song after backlash

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport

Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Tizi filmed herself cooking at eating a shark, which police have since said was a great white

Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment

Tearful Archie Battersbee's mum vows to 'fight to the end' to keep son alive as judge rejects appeal

A new interactive map reveals the most famous person from your hometown

Is it Sean Connery or even Mariah Carey? Interactive map reveals most 'notable' person from your hometown

Barclays to close 10 more bank branches

Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?

Owami Davies was last seen on July 7

Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square

'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

Boris Johnson described his removal as a 'stitch-up'

My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas appeared in court today charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

The twins recover after one of the most complex separation processes ever completed

Conjoined twins separated after 27-hour operation hold hands as they recover in hospital

PORTO CERVO, COSTA SMERALDA, SARDINIA - ITALY- MAY 5 2022: Boat

Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Appalachia

More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding

Atomic bomb

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Monsoon rain and flooding kill 140 in a week in Pakistan

Western Wildfires

Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

South Africa Gang Rapes

More than 80 men appear in South African court over gang rapes of eight women

Myanmar

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Russia Ukraine War

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Pelosi

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

The Razoni left Odesa with more than 26,000 tons on board

First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London