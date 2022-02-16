Breaking News

Prince Charles' foundation to be probed by Met Police over 'cash for honours scandal'

Prince Charles' Foundation is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into allegations a Saudi national who donated money to Prince Charles' 'Prince's Foundation' was offered help to secure UK citizenship and honours.

The pressure group Republic contacted Scotland Yard last September and reported both the future king and Michael Fawcett, Charles's former royal valet, on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

At the time Clarence House said the prince had "no knowledge" of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Clarence House has reiterated its previous statement, saying: "The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities."

Mr Fawcett, who has since resigned as chief executive of Charles's charitable body The Prince's Foundation, was accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

Charles is president of the foundation but not involved with its governance, with the charity's trustees overseeing its day-to-day activities.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation follows an assessment of a letter in September 2021, relating to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

"These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

"There have been no arrests or interviews under caution."