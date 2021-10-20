Flooding and travel disruption 'likely': Met Office issues amber overnight rain warning

The Met Office issued an amber rain warning. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Very heavy rain overnight is "likely" to lead to homes and businesses being flooded and disruption to train and buses, the Met Office has said.

An amber weather warning for parts of the South East, South West and the East of England has been issued.

Rain was already under way in those parts, including London, on Wednesday evening.

The Met Office said its amber warning meant: "Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

"Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely."

On Wednesday night, the amber warning stretched from the west of Salisbury to Southend and Canterbury.

It comes just weeks after a night of heavy rain led to Tube delays and caused flash flooding in London.

Paddington Station was partially shut and Circle and District line services were part suspended after flooding caused a signal failure.