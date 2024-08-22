Met Office confirms exact date Storm Lilian is set to hit UK with 80mph winds

The Met Office has confirmed Storm Lilian will hit the UK on Friday. Picture: Met Office & Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Met Office has confirmed Storm Lilian - the 12th named storm of the season - will hit the UK on Friday with winds of up to 80mph in some parts of the country.

An urgent yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for wind across northern England and parts of southern Scotland from 5am on Friday morning until 11am.

Two separate yellow weather warnings for rain are also in place in south-west Scotland and eastern Scotland from 9pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place for Friday. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office said: "An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.

“Some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50 to 60 mph range, with a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80 mph, could push quickly east during the morning."

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across northern England and southern Scotland on Friday. Picture: Met Office

It added: "These winds are likely to affect major routes such as the M6, A66 and A1(M), as well as potentially impacting infrastructure. As well as the strong winds, some locally heavy rainfall will add to the difficult travel conditions."

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely. Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Two separate yellow weather warnings for rain are in place in south-west Scotland and eastern Scotland. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office urged the public to protect property, to check for loose items outside their homes and check for travel delays before heading out.

It also warned people to prepare themselves for a power cut and for those who live on the coast to be aware of large waves.

The Met Office said: "It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.”

"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead.”

The strong winds are expected to ease by the bank holiday weekend after the remnants of ex-hurricane Ernesto also brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Storm Lilian marks just the third year when a storm has been named in August since they started being named in 2015.

Lilian is the 12th named storm this season and this is the first time we've reached the letter 'L' since we started naming storms.