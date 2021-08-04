Met Office issues 4 days of weather warnings as thunderstorms set to batter UK

4 August 2021, 16:34

The Met Office has issued warnings of thunderstorms over the next few days
The Met Office has issued warnings of thunderstorms over the next few days. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Thunderstorms are set to batter parts of the UK over the next four days, the Met Office has warned.

Forecasters have issued the yellow weather warnings for thunder and heavy rain across parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Some areas, particularly the north west of England and north Wales, could see as much as 80-100mm of rain on Friday, forecasters have warned.

The additional weather warnings come after the Met Office issued a storm warning for Friday - warning of disruption over a 14-hour period ahead of the weekend.

There are currently no flood warnings in place, but this could change due to the intense showers expected to arrive.

Read more: Weather: 14 hours of storms to batter UK ahead of weekend, Met Office warns

Read more: Flash flooding sparks disruption across London amid torrential downpours

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: "We've got an area of low pressure that's moving in from the west from the Atlantic and across the UK which is going to bring very unsettled conditions across the weekend.

"The weather warnings have been put in place from today lunchtime right the way through to Saturday morning at around 9am.

"It's going to start tomorrow with rain in Northern Ireland and then thunderstorms are going to extend across the central slice of the UK."

The organisation is warning of possible spray and flooding on roads, potential flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to both bus and rail services.

The worst of the wet weather will be seen throughout Friday and into Saturday morning when the weather warnings stretch from Perth in Scotland down through to the Midlands and across north Wales. Those areas will likely see longer spells of thundery rain and lower temperatures.

The south east is set to stay dry, however.

The warnings come after the Met Office confirmed the UK had experienced its joint fifth warmest July on record.

The Met Office even issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning" on July 19, urging people to be careful in the higher temperatures.

