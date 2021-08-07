UK weather: Met Office issues another yellow warning as storms set to continue

A delivery motorcyclist splashes through a flooded Farringdon Lane after a day of heavy rain in the capital. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Sunday, following huge downpours and flash flooding in parts of the UK.

The weather warning is in place from midnight on Saturday and forecasters are warning of potential disruption as late as 9pm on Sunday evening.

The thunderstorm warning covers everywhere north of Nottingham, most of Scotland, parts of north Wales and Northern Ireland.

It says heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause some flooding and disruption, with a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and even hail.

There could even be lightning strikes, with delays to train services possible and some flooding of a few homes and businesses.

The UK's national weather service has issued yellow weather warnings for the last four days, with the dismal summer weather causing travel chaos.

On Saturday, parts of London were flooded as social media users posted clips of roads full of water in Battersea and Walthamstow. And two London Underground stations, Stepney Green and Holborn, closed due to the flooding as well as a platform at Liverpool Street Station.

The Met Office had warned the South East of England could see heavy downpours throughout the day while thunder, flood and even hail warnings were put in place for central and southern Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.

There are currently no flood warnings in place, but this could change due to the showers expected to arrive.

The continued wet weather comes after the Met Office confirmed the UK had experienced its joint fifth warmest July on record.

The Met Office even issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning" on July 19, urging people to be careful in the higher temperatures.

Forecasters believes it is likely the end of August will see drier conditions with conditions potentially in the high 20s.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell told the PA news agency: "It's going to stay quite changeable at least for the next week but as we head towards the end of August, there's a likelihood we'll see hotter spell of weather and drier more settled weather across the whole of the UK."