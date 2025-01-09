Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for ice as Brits face further travel disruption

Fresh weather warnings for ice have been issued. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for ice as temperatures continue to plummet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ice warnings are in place across southeast Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northwest England and the Midlands from 4pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

South Wales and south west England are also expected to see icy conditions on Friday morning, with a warning in place from 3am to 11am.

Scattered wintry showers may lead to some icy patches and travel disruption, the Met Office said.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Ice across Northern Ireland, Wales, northwest England and the Midlands



Thursday 1600 – Friday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/D5grOoKFRh — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2025

It comes as Manchester Airport has been forced to close its runways due to 'significant levels of snow'.

In a statement, the airport said: "Our runways are temporarily closed due to significant levels of snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible.

"The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today."

Temperatures are forecast to plummet as low as -16C in some areas, with another "very cold night" expected heading into Friday.

The Met Office said Wednesday night's coldest temperature was recorded at Shap in Cumbria at minus 11.2C.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Ice across South Wales and South West England



Friday 0300 – 1100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WD8c5rJkhL — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2025

As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

"Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow," said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson.

"Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended."

Transport for Wales said some rail lines in the country are closed because of track damage following a period of "heavy wind, rain and snow".

A fault with the signalling system is causing major disruption between Crewe and Wilmslow, affecting Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Transport for Wales services.

Great Western Railway said flooding means the line between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall is closed.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Snow and ice across northern parts of Scotland

This warning has been extended until 1000 on Friday



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/EHMrMoFdiZ — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England.

Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

"This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."