Breaking News

Red 'danger to life' warning for Britain's hottest day with 104F temperatures

15 July 2022, 10:37 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 11:39

Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week
Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week. Picture: Met Office/Open Map Tiles/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued its first ever red weather warning for extreme heat set to hit England at the beginning of next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brits will face a danger to life and serious illness as the sweltering heat worsens in coming days - a more severe warning from the amber alerts issued earlier in the week.

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 40C in London on Tuesday, with other areas in the UK reaching 38C.

Monday will see temperatures peak at 39C in the capital.

Disruption to equipment is likely, which could lead to power losses to essential services such as mobile phones and water supplies, the Met Office has warned.

Workers have been warned their days will be different as England adapts to the heat.

Travel disruption is set to make it even more difficult for those planning to head into work, with road, rail and air travel also set to be thrown into chaos.

Herds of sun-seekers are expected to head to the beach to cool off in the sea as well as local lakes and rivers but have been warned that there could be an increase in water safety incidents as a result.

Meanwhile, an amber alert remains in place for Sunday too, spreading across Wales as well as England.

Read more: Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

Read more: Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

A 'national emergency' has been declared ahead of Monday, which is only ever introduced when a heatwave is so severe that it extends outside the health and social care system.

Fit and healthy Brits will also face challenges as well as more vulnerable groups.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: "We've just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.

"The warning covers an area from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.

"This is potentially a very serious situation."

The weather agency has recommended people look out for others, stay hydrated and stay in the shade to deal with the extreme temperatures.

People should close curtains on rooms that face the sun and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than in.

The Met Office added that Brits needs to drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added that, despite everyone being at risk, elderly people, those with chronic illnesses, and environmental factors will impact how much you are affected.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke could be on the cards for some, which is not serious if you can be cooled down within half an hour, the UKHSA said.

If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Only those in emergencies should contact 999, with people needing non-emergency health advice told to use 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Breaking
Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution

Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Exclusive
Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

asdas

Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Boris Johnson is said to be staunchly against Rishi Sunak taking the keys to No10

'Anyone but Sunak' Boris urges defeated Tory leadership candidates

Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to step aside amid fears of splitting the vote

Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Paul Richardson was a cover supervisor at Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe

Teacher who told pupil 'it's good you're pretty' and kissed another banned from teaching

John Jeffs was fined over his sex act with a Henry hoover

Former pastor, 74, sentenced after performing sex acts on a Henry hoover in a church

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Donald Trump paid tribute to a 'wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman'

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump dies aged 73

as

Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is receiving treatment for cancer

asd

'Absolutely no chance': Keir Starmer rules out making a deal with the SNP

Town carnival issues grovelling apology for 'transphobic' float

Town carnival issues grovelling apology after featuring 'transphobic' float

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’
FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s PM sworn in as interim president after Rajapaksa resigns
Russian invasion of Ukraine

British aid volunteer captured in Ukraine has died, say Russia-backed rebels
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron: Turn out the lights and brace for Russian gas cut-off
An elephant is hoisted into a transport vehicle at the Liwonde National Park southern Malawi

Malawi moves elephants from overcrowded park to larger one

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia
Italian Premier Mario Draghi

Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

Russia Griner Trial

Russian basketball team boss gives evidence in US athlete’s drugs trial
Italy Glacier Hikers Killed

Italian president rejects Draghi’s offer to resign as premier

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London