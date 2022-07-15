Breaking News

Red 'danger to life' warning for Britain's hottest day with 104F temperatures

Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week. Picture: Met Office/Open Map Tiles/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued its first ever red weather warning for extreme heat set to hit England at the beginning of next week.

Brits will face a danger to life and serious illness as the sweltering heat worsens in coming days - a more severe warning from the amber alerts issued earlier in the week.

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 40C in London on Tuesday, with other areas in the UK reaching 38C.

Monday will see temperatures peak at 39C in the capital.

Disruption to equipment is likely, which could lead to power losses to essential services such as mobile phones and water supplies, the Met Office has warned.

Workers have been warned their days will be different as England adapts to the heat.

Travel disruption is set to make it even more difficult for those planning to head into work, with road, rail and air travel also set to be thrown into chaos.

Herds of sun-seekers are expected to head to the beach to cool off in the sea as well as local lakes and rivers but have been warned that there could be an increase in water safety incidents as a result.

Meanwhile, an amber alert remains in place for Sunday too, spreading across Wales as well as England.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red Extreme heat warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Parts of England on Monday and Tuesday



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YHaYvaGh95 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2022

A 'national emergency' has been declared ahead of Monday, which is only ever introduced when a heatwave is so severe that it extends outside the health and social care system.

Fit and healthy Brits will also face challenges as well as more vulnerable groups.

⚠️ Exceptionally high temperatures are expected early next week📈



Here are some ways to stay safe in the heat 👇#heatwave pic.twitter.com/3TdgSMmXve — Met Office (@metoffice) July 14, 2022

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: "We've just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.

"The warning covers an area from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.

"This is potentially a very serious situation."

🌡 There has been a lot of talk about different warnings issued for the rise to possibly exceptional temperatures late this weekend and early next week.



Here's a simple guide on how they work and who they're for 👇#Heatwave pic.twitter.com/73tK8RG3Xv — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2022

The weather agency has recommended people look out for others, stay hydrated and stay in the shade to deal with the extreme temperatures.

People should close curtains on rooms that face the sun and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than in.

The Met Office added that Brits needs to drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added that, despite everyone being at risk, elderly people, those with chronic illnesses, and environmental factors will impact how much you are affected.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke could be on the cards for some, which is not serious if you can be cooled down within half an hour, the UKHSA said.

If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Only those in emergencies should contact 999, with people needing non-emergency health advice told to use 111.