Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

By Danielle DeWolfe

Britain is once again braced for heavy thunderstorms after the Met Office issued a six-hour thunderstorm warning for swathes of the country on Friday.

Following a damp and dreary July and start to August, recent day have provided sun-lovers with some respite from regular downpours.

However, the slithers of sunshine aren't set to last, with the weather office noting a thunderous weather front is set to sweep the nation.

The yellow weather warning for thunder and lightening is set to extend from 6am to midday on Friday.

The south coast, south east, midlands, south west and areas Wales are set to be worst affected, with all areas on high alert for heavy rains, thunder and lightning.

A separate warning of strong winds has been issued for the west of Wales.

The Met Office said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

They added the conditions posed a "chance of some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, as well as short term loss of power".

"There is a chance of flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures."

The Met Office's Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The main event arrives during Friday evening, with the potential for intense thunderstorms to break out over parts of England, bringing a lot of rain in a short period of time, along with the risk of hail and frequent lightning."

He added: "At the same time heavy rain, initially arriving into the southwest, will fairly steadily move northeast, potentially bringing some substantial rainfall totals to parts of Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland in particular.”