Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of UK

The Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Wales, the Southwest of England, and the Midlands today between 12:00 and 22:00. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the UK today.

A low pressure weather system is currently working its' way across the region, prompting the warning, which is in place for Wales, the Southwest of England, and the Midlands today between midday and 10pm.

People in affected areas are being warned to expect disruption to transport services, flooding of buildings and residences, and some lightning strikes that could result in possible damage to building structures.

The warning comes into affect at midday today and will last for ten hours.

Temperatures across the UK today range from 18-22 celsius, slightly below the average for the time of year.

However temperatures are expected to rise and sunshine will return next week, as high pressure air moves in to the UK. London is forecast to see temperatures of 23 degrees celsius next week, with Cardiff forecast to see 20 degrees celsius and and 18 degrees celsius in Edinburgh.

Two weeks ago, a heatwave brought the UK its' hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures in London surpassing 30 degrees celsius.

Temperatures have since returned closer to the average for the time of year. The Met Office has said in its' three-month-forecast that there is a 35% chance the summer season will be 'hot' compared to historical average temperatures.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather events, such as heatwaves are becoming more frequent and likely to occur due to human induced climate change.