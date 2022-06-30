Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of UK

30 June 2022, 12:00

The Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Wales, the Southwest of England, and the Midlands today between 12:00 and 22:00.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Wales, the Southwest of England, and the Midlands today between 12:00 and 22:00. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the UK today.

A low pressure weather system is currently working its' way across the region, prompting the warning, which is in place for Wales, the Southwest of England, and the Midlands today between midday and 10pm.

People in affected areas are being warned to expect disruption to transport services, flooding of buildings and residences, and some lightning strikes that could result in possible damage to building structures.

The warning comes into affect at midday today and will last for ten hours.

Temperatures across the UK today range from 18-22 celsius, slightly below the average for the time of year.

However temperatures are expected to rise and sunshine will return next week, as high pressure air moves in to the UK. London is forecast to see temperatures of 23 degrees celsius next week, with Cardiff forecast to see 20 degrees celsius and and 18 degrees celsius in Edinburgh.

Two weeks ago, a heatwave brought the UK its' hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures in London surpassing 30 degrees celsius.

Temperatures have since returned closer to the average for the time of year. The Met Office has said in its' three-month-forecast that there is a 35% chance the summer season will be 'hot' compared to historical average temperatures.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather events, such as heatwaves are becoming more frequent and likely to occur due to human induced climate change.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The mother, stepfather and a 14 year old boy were given life sentences for Logan Mwangi's murder

Mum and stepdad of tragic Logan Mwangi, 5, jailed for life for boy’s murder

The Crown star Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court has heard.

Stalker threatened to rape The Crown star Claire Foy in multiple emails, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit back at western leaders for their lack of "machismo" and said it would be ‘disgusting’ to see Boris Johnson topless.

Putin mocks G7 leaders' lack of 'machismo' and says PM would look 'disgusting' topless

Friends co-creater Marta Kauffman (right) has apologised for the lack of black leads in the legendary sitcom (right, the cast)

Friends co-creater apologises for legendary sitcom's lack of diversity

Danny Smith was attacked and robbed after the Champions League final

Liverpool fan needs knee rebuilt after 'hammer attack' at Champions League Final

Ukraine has retaken Snake Island after Moscow's troops abandoned the strategic outpost in what Russia's Defence Ministry has described as a 'goodwill gesture'.

'Kaboom!' Ukraine celebrates Putin's humiliation as Russia retreats from Snake Island

Heinz beans and Ketchup have been removed from Tesco's supermarket shelves

Tesco removes Heinz beans and ketchup from shelves in row over 'unjustifiable' price rises

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has said he would "take a bullet" for Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured together) and described him as "a first-class person".

‘I'd take a bullet for Putin’: Outrage after Bernie Ecclestone defends Russia’s invasion

The Foreign Secretary stumbled over her stance on Taiwan in an interview with Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stumbles over own policy on sending weapons to Taiwan

Passengers queue inside the departures terminal at Heathrow Airport.

Holiday chaos at Heathrow as more flights axed over 'too many passengers' at airport

Former American police chief Bill Bratton has warned the "British police services are in crises, nationwide" with the Met "mired in controversy for years."

'British police services are in crises, nationwide', warns former NYPD chief

Stella Creasy has previously taken both her son and daughter into the Chamber.

MPs should be banned from bringing 'distracting' babies into Commons, review says

President Joe Biden said the additional US deployments would “send an unmistakable message" to Russia.

US ramps up military presence in Europe in biggest Nato defence 'overhaul' since Cold War

Royal accounts have revealed the monarchy's taxpayer-funded spending came to £102.4 million last year

Royals cost of living crisis: Palace forced to dip into savings to plug £15m shortfall

An investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation has been started by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom charity faces investigation as watchdog probes links to daughter's firm

Royal HR policies have under gone secret changes

Meghan Markle bullying inquiry outcome to be kept secret by Buckingham Palace

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks
A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks
Vatican Pope Pelosi

Pro-choice Nancy Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite home city ban
Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
People attend a community vigil for the dozens of people found dead in a trailer in San Antonio

‘Difficult process’ identifying Texas lorry trailer death victims – authorities
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

US abortion ruling ‘a setback’ that will cost lives, says WHO chief
A judge will re-examine if Archie should have his life support treatment ended

Archie Battersbee's mum 'on top of the world' as judge told to rethink life support ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London