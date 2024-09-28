Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as rainfall set to continue following week of floods

The Met Office has warned that strong winds may cause disruption across southwest England and Wales. Picture: Met Office

By Will Conroy

Parts of the UK are set to face winds of up to 60 mph on Sunday after the Met Office issued a fresh yellow weather warning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has warned that strong winds may cause disruption across southwest England and Wales from 09:00 to 23:59 BST.

Gusts of 50-55mph are expected in the affected regions with some exposed areas potentially facing winds of over 60mph.

Gusts of 50-55mph are expected in the affected regions. Picture: Met Office

The strong winds on Sunday are forecast to be accompanied by more heavy rainfall following a week of downpours across large parts of the country that have caused flash floods and significant disruption to travel.

Alongside the latest warning for wind, the Met Office has said: “Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60 mph in the most exposed areas.

“This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.

“Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night.”

Read more: Brits brace for barrage of heavy rain as Met Office issues rare amber warning after week of floods

Read more: Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours

It has said that further disruption to travel is likely with bus and train times likely to be affected while short term loss of power is also possible.

Around an inch of rain is possible in south Wales and south-west England on Sunday while parts of northern and eastern England will also get rain through the afternoon and into Monday morning.

Large parts of the UK have experienced flash floods this week. Picture: Alamy

Areas that have seen flooding recently will need to be prepared for further impacts due to the ground remaining very saturated, meaning even a relatively small amount of extra rain has nowhere to go except to cause localised flooding.

Places across Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Herefordshire have already had in excess of three month's worth of rain this September.

Following the wet and windy weather forecast for Sunday and Monday morning, we should then have a few days of quieter weather with little rain in the forecast.