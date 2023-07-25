Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Met Office map shows exact date massive band of rain will sweep across Britain
25 July 2023, 12:28
A band of rain is set to sweep the UK in coming days, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters believe a wave of wet weather will blanket the country with downpours forecast for some areas of Britain.
Heavy rain is expected in the south east when the band of rain arrives with heavy rain due in London.
Brighton, Dover and Norwich are all also due to see heavy rain with the Met Office predicting the weather front will arrive in Northern Ireland tomorrow morning, before moving over Wales, and reaching the South West tomorrow afternoon.
By the early hours of Thursday, the entire UK is due to be deluged with heavy rain.
Read more: Met Office says 40C heatwave weather becoming more likely in UK after wet start to summer
By Thursday evening, heavy rain is due to be replaced by scattered showers.
The Met Office’s weather forecast for today states: “A day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially across eastern parts of the UK. Feeling pleasant in any sunnier periods, with lighter winds than on Monday.”
On Wednesday the Met Office is forecasting rain arriving during the day, before more rain on Thursday that will clear to “sunshine and showers.”