Met Office map shows exact date massive band of rain will sweep across Britain

A band of heavy rain is to batter the UK from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A band of rain is set to sweep the UK in coming days, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters believe a wave of wet weather will blanket the country with downpours forecast for some areas of Britain.

Heavy rain is expected in the south east when the band of rain arrives with heavy rain due in London.

Brighton, Dover and Norwich are all also due to see heavy rain with the Met Office predicting the weather front will arrive in Northern Ireland tomorrow morning, before moving over Wales, and reaching the South West tomorrow afternoon.

By the early hours of Thursday, the entire UK is due to be deluged with heavy rain.

The rain front begins to arrive on Wednesday evening. Picture: Met Office

By Thursday evening, heavy rain is due to be replaced by scattered showers.

The Met Office’s weather forecast for today states: “A day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially across eastern parts of the UK. Feeling pleasant in any sunnier periods, with lighter winds than on Monday.”

By 6am Thursday morning the country will be covered by a heavy rain front. Picture: Met Office

On Wednesday the Met Office is forecasting rain arriving during the day, before more rain on Thursday that will clear to “sunshine and showers.”