Met Office reveals official weather forecast for 'remarkably mild' Christmas day

The sun rises on Christmas day. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A "dry and cloudy" Christmas Day is expected across most of the UK with "no snow or frost" likely, the Met Office has said.

The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are due to attend a morning church service in Sandringham so the mild, dry weather will be welcomed by well-wishers waiting to greet them.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said this year will be a "green Christmas" as no snow or frost is expected anywhere in the country.

He said: "Great news if you do have travel plans over the next few days, no weather warnings are expected, no disruptive weather - but, as I say, not great news if you want a festive feel and certainly no snow or frost on the way.

"Certainly no snow expected anywhere in the UK - so it will be a green Christmas."

Christmas Eve's mild temperatures peaked with 15.2C at Cassley in Sutherland, northern Scotland, while the lowest temperature recorded was 3.5C in Wattisham, Suffolk.

Christmas Day morning will be cloudy and mild for the vast majority but some areas will brighten up with sunny spells, more especially to the east of higher ground 🎄



Windier in the north with gales and some rain in northern Scotland 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/7ZPFkEE3a8 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 24, 2024

Mr Morgan said: "It's going to stay very similar through the Christmas period, so Christmas Day will dawn cloudy and very mild once again.

"If you live across northern Scotland, it's going to be quite windy with gales in the far north and some rain."

It is also unlikely to be a bright and sunny Christmas Day with skies across the country expected to remain overcast with a few exceptions.

Mr Morgan said: "Most places will have a dry and cloudy day.

"A few places will see a few glimmers of sunshine, but you'll be fairly lucky to see much brightness on Christmas Day."

He added: "Boxing Day will be very similar - it's another cloudy and mild day, with a few glimmers of brightness, particularly in north east England and the Midlands.

"Some places in northern Scotland like the Shetland Isles should see some sunshine."

The Met Office said the weather is expected to turn towards January 30 with colder and rainier weather to settle across the UK.

Mr Morgan said: "Not a lot changes through the rest of this week and indeed this weekend, but as we move towards the New Year, we could see a change to cooler conditions and wetter conditions more widely.

"There could be some heavy rain at times and there is an increasing chance of some snow - but it's too early to say where that snow is going to fall."