Met Office says ‘hotter than average’ September could be around the corner after fears of 'end of summer'

September could see above average temperatures, forecasters have said. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Warmer weather might still be on the way for Brits as temperatures could soar to the mid-20s next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It might not be the ‘end of summer’ for Brits just yet as a new Met Office forecast has given hopes for a warmer than average September.

While temperatures are unlikely to match the year’s high of 32.2C in Surrey in June, next month could still be unseasonably warm.

Forecasters have said that as hurricane season approaches in the Atlantic, this can result in increasingly “unpredictable” weather, as the tropical storms may push drier and warmer conditions in our direction.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “Seeing annual highs becomes increasingly unlikely as we approach autumn.

“Temperatures are likely to be near average at the beginning of September (but) there are signs that temperatures will be above average later in the month.

“The average is high teens possibly beyond the further south and east you go.

“The mid-20s wouldn’t be unheard of.”

Read more: Met Office gives verdict on August bank holiday weekend weather

Read more: Temperatures set to soar to 26C in capital's 'final hot spell' of the year ahead of bank holiday weekend

September could see above average temperatures. Picture: Alamy

It comes after forecasters suggested that the Wednesday's hot spell could be the last of the year before the autumn months roll in.

Brits were left disappointed this summer following a washout July, which was labelled one of the wettest months on record, followed by a mixture of sunshine and showers in August.

Predictions for the upcoming week show parts of south east England are set to be hit by rain as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in parts of Kent, Sussex and Hampshire on Thursday.

Forecasters said: “Storms moving through the English Channel bringing disruption.

“25-30mm of rain in intense downpours. Frequent lightning, hail up to 3cm and squally winds possible.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across southeastern parts of England

Thursday 0700 – 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5aBmEJpRm9 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2023

According to the Met Office, yellow warnings can “be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

“Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

“Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower. It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.”