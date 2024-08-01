Met Office warns of 'torrential downpours' as thunderstorms batter England and Wales

Thunderstorms are expected to batter the UK this evening. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has warned up to 10cm (4in) of rain could fall in the coming hours, risking sudden flooding in parts of England and Wales.

The Met updated its yellow weather warning for slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms, with torrential rain now expected to hit southern England and east and southwest Wales on Thursday evening.

Torrential rain could bring 5cm (2in) or more this evening, with the Met Office warning there is a "small chance" of 10cm (4in) and potential flooding.

Issuing the Yellow weather warning, the Met Office said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Thunderstorms are likely to continue to affect some southern areas this evening ⛈️



Patchy rain in the far northwest 🌧️



Sunny or clear spells elsewhere 🌥️✨ pic.twitter.com/HGnf7a7sR6 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 1, 2024

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lostFlooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

The weather warning is in place till midnight on Thursday, August 1.

Flood alerts have also been issued in parts of Birmingham, including Upper Tame, the River Stour, Rea and Cole - as well as the River Blythe in Warwickshire.

The last week has seen scorching temperatures hit the UK, with highs of 30C in parts of England.

A yellow weather warning has been issued in England and parts of Wales. Picture: Met Office

Despite today’s storms, the hot weather is expected to continue into next week.

Looking forward to Friday, the Met Office said: “Dry with hazy sunshine in the west but some isolated showers elsewhere, heavy and locally thundery in Kent.

“Very warm. Becoming increasingly cloudy during the evening. Maximum temperature 30 °C.”

Speaking of white to expect after tonight’s storms, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: said: "Usually you get these thunderstorms come through and then everything's a lot cooler and fresher.

"But although it will be a bit fresher at the end of the week, it will still be about where we should be, if not a degree or so warmer. So a bit of summer is on the cards."