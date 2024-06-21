Exact date UK temperatures to soar to 29C in 'hottest weather of year so far', Met Office forecast reveals

21 June 2024, 05:53 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 06:57

A Met Office weather forecast shows temperatures are set to climb across the UK.
A Met Office weather forecast shows temperatures are set to climb across the UK.

By Jenny Medlicott

A 'mini heatwave' is set to sweep parts of the UK next week with temperatures expected to soar as high as 29C, according to a Met Office weather forecast.

Many in the UK had lost hope of any real signs of summer after a washout June and some forecasts warning it could be one of the wettest summers in over 100 years.

But now things could be looking for those in the UK up by the end of this week, as a Met Office weather forecast shows temperatures are set to climb next week.

Hot weather from Europe and north Africa is expected to bring in sweltering heat to the UK.

Parts of the UK are forecast to see temperatures peak at 29C, while others are expected to see between 22-27C.

Neil Armstrong, a Met Office chief forecaster, said: “After a brief, less settled, interlude on Friday and Saturday, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into next week. For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs by the middle of next week.

“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.

“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the finest conditions and highest temperatures so far this year.”

Much of the country will experience the highest temperatures of the year so far, according to a Met Office weather forecast.
Much of the country will experience the highest temperatures of the year so far, according to a Met Office weather forecast.

The Met Office forecast shows that the heat is expected to peak between Monday 24 June and Thursday 27 June.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is an “extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity”.

The threshold for a heatwave is met in the UK when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies in each county.

The Met Office forecast shows temperatures could peak at 29C in parts of the UK.
The Met Office forecast shows temperatures could peak at 29C in parts of the UK.

It will be welcome news for festival-goers, as some 200,000 people are expected to attend Glastonbury next week.

Samantha Hughes, National Water Safety Partner at the RNLI, warned those who travel to coastal areas to be wary of cold water shock.

She said: “The forecasted warm weather will mean we'll see more visitors at the coast and we always want people to enjoy themselves safely.

“Entering the water during warm weather can increase the risk of cold water shock due to the sudden changes in skin temperatures. Enter the water gradually and avoid jumping or diving straight in to reduce your risk of cold-water shock.

“If you're planning on heading to the beach, we highly recommend you visit one that is lifeguarded and you swim between the red and yellow flags. This is the safest area and is most closely monitored by lifeguards.”

