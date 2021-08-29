Met officer given final warning after sending homophobic email to 55 colleagues

29 August 2021, 10:12 | Updated: 29 August 2021, 10:14

The officer has been given a final warning
The officer has been given a final warning. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Metropolitan Police officer has been given a final written warning after sending a homophobic email to 55 colleagues.

PC David Bewick was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour when he sent the message in October 2019.

He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct, Duties & Responsibilities, and Equality and Diversity by a misconduct panel.

He was reported to the Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) on 30 October 2019 and placed on restricted duties.

Chief Inspector Matt Cox, DPS, said: “The Met will not tolerate the sharing of any material that could be deemed as discriminatory and it is especially shocking when Met systems are used for this purpose.

“We expect all of our officers to uphold our high standards of behaviour and will take action when those standards are not met.”

