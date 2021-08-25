Met police officer resigns after being caught watching woman shower with his phone

25 August 2021, 17:32 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 17:35

McNish would have been fired had he not already resigned, a misconduct panel found
McNish would have been fired had he not already resigned, a misconduct panel found. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Metropolitan Police officer who used his phone to watch a woman in the shower has resigned.

Benjamin McNish was found guilty of voyeurism after a trial at Southwark Crown Court last month.

The former detective sergeant would have been dismissed had he not left of his own volition, a misconduct hearing held on Wednesday found.

McNish, 30, held his phone to a glass panel above a bathroom door while a woman showered inside.

It took place while he stayed at police accommodation in Camden, North London, while on a course.

The woman saw the phone and got out of the shower to confront him. Police were sent and arrested McNish, and he was suspended from duty.

Shortly after, he resigned his post, and he was later sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

McNish was found guilty of voyeurism at Southwark Crown Court
McNish was found guilty of voyeurism at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

He will also be put on the sex offenders' register for seven years, was told to complete a sexual offenders' programme, go to rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said: "DS McNish's actions were completely unacceptable and, quite frankly, shocking.

"He has already resigned from his position, something which I hope reflects his remorse for his appalling behaviour.

"I hope this also provides reassurance to the public regarding the expectations we have of officers in the Met and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A US Marine provides security for evacuees boarding a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

What is happening with the Afghan evacuations?

OnlyFans has suspended its change to policy

OnlyFans drops its 'porn ban' after intense backlash

Boris Johnson has been written to by the head of Fifa

Fifa tells PM: Let footballers dodge hotel quarantine when they visit red list countries
Hundreds of protestors from the Extinction Rebellion have gathered at Oxford Circus in central London.

Hundreds of XR protesters block Oxford Circus as some 'glue themselves to structure'
Nuclear reactor units at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north-eastern Japan

Fukushima nuclear plant water to be released via undersea tunnel
The Taliban is clamping down on Afghans who want to flee their rule

'Australian citizen' beaten by Taliban while trying to reach evacuation flight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London