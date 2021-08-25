Met police officer resigns after being caught watching woman shower with his phone

McNish would have been fired had he not already resigned, a misconduct panel found. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Metropolitan Police officer who used his phone to watch a woman in the shower has resigned.

Benjamin McNish was found guilty of voyeurism after a trial at Southwark Crown Court last month.

The former detective sergeant would have been dismissed had he not left of his own volition, a misconduct hearing held on Wednesday found.

McNish, 30, held his phone to a glass panel above a bathroom door while a woman showered inside.

It took place while he stayed at police accommodation in Camden, North London, while on a course.

The woman saw the phone and got out of the shower to confront him. Police were sent and arrested McNish, and he was suspended from duty.

Shortly after, he resigned his post, and he was later sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

He will also be put on the sex offenders' register for seven years, was told to complete a sexual offenders' programme, go to rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said: "DS McNish's actions were completely unacceptable and, quite frankly, shocking.

"He has already resigned from his position, something which I hope reflects his remorse for his appalling behaviour.

"I hope this also provides reassurance to the public regarding the expectations we have of officers in the Met and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action."