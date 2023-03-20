More than 100 Met officers under investigation for sexual misconduct still working as normal

More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently still working without restrictions. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently working without any restrictions, figures reveal.

As of February 3, more than a quarter of 548 officers currently being investigated for domestic abuse and sexual misconduct were working as normal, figures uncovered by the Liberal Democrats show.

144 of the officers under investigation for these offences are still working and carrying out their normal duties. Of these, 111 are under investigation for sexual abuse. 28 over domestic abuse claims, and 5 for both.

Of the 548 officers currently under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse, 236 are working on restricted duties, while only 71 have been suspended. A further 97 officers have chosen to leave the force.

The figures come after firearms officer David Carrick was jailed for life for raping at least 12 women before intimidating them into silence. He will spend at least 30 years in prison for crimes spanning 17 years.

This month, the Met has apologised for not arresting Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure. Earlier in March the killer cop was sentenced to 19 months for three offences of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

He is already serving a whole life term for the abduction, rape and murder of marketing executive Ms Everard in March 2021.

The Lib Dems say the figures go further to ‘undermine’ public trust in the police.

Baroness Casey’s review into the Met police is to be released tomorrow, and is expected to detail a culture of bullying, officers under unbearable pressure, and a failure of the Met’s leadership to get a grip on a series of damaging misconduct scandals.

Casey is believed to have uncovered widespread failings in every department she examined, including the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command where both Wayne Couzens and David Carrick were stationed.

Commenting on the figures, Liberal Democrat MP and former police officer Wendy Chamberlain said:

“This is horrifying. The fact that it’s business as usual for dozens of officers under investigation for sexual abuse is a betrayal of survivors everywhere.” “Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, not least in the police force that is meant to keep us all safe.”

“We need swift action and proper answers from the Met about how they determined which officers should be allowed to continue working as normal - and how their vetting procedures allowed for this in the first place.”

The Home Secretary has said she is looking at legal changes that will make it easier to root out rogue police officers from the force.

Suella Braverman said she wants to make it easier for police chiefs to sack officers who ‘fall short’ - after bosses said it was ‘very difficult’ to do so.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has identified issues with vetting police officers.

The Home Secretary said: "I've announced changes that we are going to make, or consult on at least, on the dismissals process.

"We have found that it's very difficult for a chief constable to dismiss an officer... who falls short.

"If the law needs changing, I will do that.

"But ultimately, we need to ensure that all standards are raised, and the Met Commissioner was really serious about achieving that goal."

She said there had been "real failings" in the Met, some of which had "tragic" consequences.

"What's important now is we get behind the commissioner and his turnaround plan, and we support him and his deputy to ensure that the Met is recruiting and retaining the best people to protect the public and improving its standards and keeping people safe.

"The commissioner has my backing to do that."

But she added: "We've got to remember the vast majority of Met police officers are brave, courageous and uphold the highest standards."

Scotland Yard hopes the Casey review will be an opportunity to reset relations with communities in the capital and help the process of rebuilding trust following cases such as Couzens and Carrick.

In an indication that the report makes for uncomfortable reading, the Met's deputy commissioner Dame Lynne Owens, who has seen it ahead of its publication, said "for those of us who care, our emotional response will be raw" and the force should "expect critical commentary" in its wake.

She said: "I have a heartfelt plea. This is an opportunity for the many outstanding officers and staff to work with communities to reset where needed. Much of what she (Casey) says will resonate with you too."