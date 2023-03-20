More than 100 Met officers under investigation for sexual misconduct still working as normal

20 March 2023, 10:11

More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently still working without restrictions
More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently still working without restrictions. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently working without any restrictions, figures reveal.

As of February 3, more than a quarter of 548 officers currently being investigated for domestic abuse and sexual misconduct were working as normal, figures uncovered by the Liberal Democrats show.

144 of the officers under investigation for these offences are still working and carrying out their normal duties. Of these, 111 are under investigation for sexual abuse. 28 over domestic abuse claims, and 5 for both.

Of the 548 officers currently under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse, 236 are working on restricted duties, while only 71 have been suspended. A further 97 officers have chosen to leave the force.

Read more: Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Read more: Rapist cop David Carrick handed 36 life sentences as judge describes 'trail of devastation' suffered by his 12 victims

Read more: Boris Johnson to accuse MPs probing Partygate scandal of 'moving goalposts' ahead of Parliamentary showdown

The figures come after firearms officer David Carrick was jailed for life for raping at least 12 women before intimidating them into silence. He will spend at least 30 years in prison for crimes spanning 17 years.

This month, the Met has apologised for not arresting Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure. Earlier in March the killer cop was sentenced to 19 months for three offences of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

He is already serving a whole life term for the abduction, rape and murder of marketing executive Ms Everard in March 2021.

The Lib Dems say the figures go further to ‘undermine’ public trust in the police.

Baroness Casey’s review into the Met police is to be released tomorrow, and is expected to detail a culture of bullying, officers under unbearable pressure, and a failure of the Met’s leadership to get a grip on a series of damaging misconduct scandals.

Casey is believed to have uncovered widespread failings in every department she examined, including the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command where both Wayne Couzens and David Carrick were stationed.

Commenting on the figures, Liberal Democrat MP and former police officer Wendy Chamberlain said: 

“This is horrifying. The fact that it’s business as usual for dozens of officers under investigation for sexual abuse is a betrayal of survivors everywhere.”  “Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, not least in the police force that is meant to keep us all safe.”

“We need swift action and proper answers from the Met about how they determined which officers should be allowed to continue working as normal - and how their vetting procedures allowed for this in the first place.”

The Home Secretary has said she is looking at legal changes that will make it easier to root out rogue police officers from the force.

Suella Braverman said she wants to make it easier for police chiefs to sack officers who ‘fall short’ - after bosses said it was ‘very difficult’ to do so.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has identified issues with vetting police officers.

The Home Secretary said: "I've announced changes that we are going to make, or consult on at least, on the dismissals process.

"We have found that it's very difficult for a chief constable to dismiss an officer... who falls short.

"If the law needs changing, I will do that.

"But ultimately, we need to ensure that all standards are raised, and the Met Commissioner was really serious about achieving that goal."

She said there had been "real failings" in the Met, some of which had "tragic" consequences.

"What's important now is we get behind the commissioner and his turnaround plan, and we support him and his deputy to ensure that the Met is recruiting and retaining the best people to protect the public and improving its standards and keeping people safe.

"The commissioner has my backing to do that."

But she added: "We've got to remember the vast majority of Met police officers are brave, courageous and uphold the highest standards."

Scotland Yard hopes the Casey review will be an opportunity to reset relations with communities in the capital and help the process of rebuilding trust following cases such as Couzens and Carrick.

In an indication that the report makes for uncomfortable reading, the Met's deputy commissioner Dame Lynne Owens, who has seen it ahead of its publication, said "for those of us who care, our emotional response will be raw" and the force should "expect critical commentary" in its wake.

She said: "I have a heartfelt plea. This is an opportunity for the many outstanding officers and staff to work with communities to reset where needed. Much of what she (Casey) says will resonate with you too."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

RMT members accept new pay offer to end Network Rail dispute

Protesters in Nairobi

Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Flora Cooper (inset), head of John Rankin School, Newbury (left) said she was ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process

Headteacher 'blocks Ofsted inspection' in protest after head Ruth Perry, 53, took her own life over ‘inadequate’ rating

Thail Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

Breaking
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP to vote against Sunak's Windsor Framework in blow to new Brexit deal

Dead fish in Australia's Darling River

Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

Rupert Murdoch (l) who has got engaged for the fifth time following his split with Jerry Hall (r)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall

Lindsey Bauer was banned from teaching for five years in May 2022

History teacher who once met William and Kate banned after sending teenage student 'aggressively sexual' texts

Credit Suisse chaos (Alamy)

Rollercoaster on the stock markets as financial sector reacts to £2.5bn Credit Suisse takeover

South Africa Protest

South African protesters call for president to resign

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meeting with Vladimir Putin

A DPD driver was found dead next to his van in Horden, County Durham, yesterday.

Two men held in manslaughter probe after DPD driver collapses and dies in County Durham street

Pensions protest in Paris

French government fights to survive against two confidence motions

Julia Wendell hit the headlines when she claimed to be missing Madeleine McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

The UK can expect a 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after the country's driest February in 30 years.

UK set to be treated to 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after driest February in 30 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mother and children displaced by drought in Somalia

43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

Tesco's physical Clubcard in woman's hands

'An insult to customers': Tesco slashes Clubcard reward vouchers again amid cost of living crisis
The shark was found on a beach in Hampshire over the weekend

'Incredibly rare' shark washes up on Hampshire beach before being butchered by 'trophy hunters'
Bryn Hargreaves' body has been found after he went missing over a year ago in America

Body of rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found after he went missing over a year ago

Prince William making his way on to the pitch.

Prince William condemns 'abhorrent' racial abuse aimed at child footballers as young as seven
A self-propelled artillery vehicle on the front line in the Donetsk region

EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals she suffered three miscarriages before losing baby last year
Tory Councillor Angela Kilmartin posted the comment online

Tory councillor, 81, suspended after saying she does not want ‘pride sex flags along my high street’
Charlotte Brown was killed when the boat she and Jack Shepherd were in crashed on the Thames in 2015

'Our criminal justice system is outrageous': Fury as speedboat killer Jack Shepherd set to be freed early
People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022

Nations approve major UN science report on climate change

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NICK AND FORMER TANK COMMANDER

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit