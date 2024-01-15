Police hunt cyclist after woman grabbed 'inappropriately' while walking down east London high street

The attacker was caught on CCTV cycling away wearing a distinctive yellow hoodie. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Sukhmani Sethi

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by a man in east London in the early hours of the morning, before fending off the attacker who cycled away.

Metropolitan police appeal to identify cyclist after sexual assault in Stratford

The woman, in her 20s, was walking down Stratford High Street at around 5:30 am on October 18 when the man approached her to grab her “inappropriately”.

The cyclist, who was caught on CCTV wearing a distinctive yellow hoodie, was pushed away by the victim, but that did not deter him from approaching the woman again, pulling her towards him.

The woman managed to get away from the attacker, who cycled off and made his getaway in the direction of Romford Road.

While she was not left with any injuries, the woman was left shaken up and “extremely distressed” following the attack, and received support from specialist officers.

CCTV footage has been released by the Met in a bid to jog the memory of any witnesses, as police urge members of the public who may have seen the attack to come forward.

The woman managed to get away from the attacker, who cycled off and made his getaway in the direction of Romford Road. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Investigating Officer Sam Drury said: “Nobody should ever have to experience this type of behaviour when walking along the streets of London.

“We continue to investigate and have been working on a number of enquiries in order to find the man responsible.

“We are now releasing CCTV footage of a man we would like to speak with and are appealing for help from member of the public to identify him.

“We recognise this footage is not completely clear, however we are hoping his distinctive yellow hoodie may help to jog someone’s memory, should they have seen him on that day, or any other.”

Police urge anyone who recognises this man or has any information to call them on 101 or contact the police via ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 2532/18OCT23. To remain anonymous, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.