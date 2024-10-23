Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

Chris Kaba was shot dead in Streatham, south-east London, in September 2022. Picture: MPS/handout

By Flaminia Luck

A Met Police marksman who was cleared of the murder of Chris Kaba has gone into hiding after a £10,000 bounty was put on his head.

Martyn Blake, 40, stood trial at the Old Bailey after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, on September 5 2022.

The car had been used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting the previous evening, and was hemmed in by police cars in Kirkstall Gardens after an officer recognised its registration number.

Mr Kaba drove backwards and forwards trying to ram his way free, which Mr Blake told jurors made him believe one of his colleagues was about to die, and so he opened fire to stop the car.

On Monday, he was cleared of murder - prompting protests.

CPS footage shows moment Chris Kaba shoots rival in nightclub

During pre-trial legal submissions, it was alleged those linked to the 67 gang, of which Kaba was a core member, were seeking to kill a police officer in retribution for the acquittal, according to The Sun.

Sgt Blake’s counsel Patrick Gibbs KC quoted an intelligence report about the bounty, saying: “The sum on offer was £10,000 . . . in exchange for personal details of Martyn Blake, including addresses and vehicle registration marks.

“The threat of harm was directed at both Mr Blake and his family.”

An ex-colleague stated: “Martyn will be looking over his shoulder for the rest of his life."

Supt Ross McKibbin, of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, said: “In nearly 30 years of service, I have never been more concerned about the welfare of an officer.”

Police bodycam shows moment Chris Kaba is shot

Meanwhile, it can now be reported that Mr Kaba was a "core member" of one of London's most dangerous criminal gangs and was allegedly directly linked to two shootings in the six days before he was shot dead by police.

The 24-year-old was said to have shot a rival in the legs at a nightclub six days before he died in September 2022, and would have stood trial for attempted murder had he survived.

He was also found to have gunshot residue on his sleeve and a balaclava in his pocket on the night he was killed by a police marksman, which it was suggested was evidence he had been involved in a second shooting the previous night.

He had previous convictions for possession of weapons, and the Audi that he was driving when he was killed was linked to three previous firearms incidents in five months.

Details of his criminal background can now be revealed after Mr Justice Goss lifted reporting restrictions at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Protests erupted after Martyn Blake was cleared of murder. Picture: Getty

Mr Kaba's family said they are "devastated" at the verdict, and have vowed to keep on fighting for justice for their son.

Police figures have questioned why the case was ever brought to court, with colleagues said to "remain astonished" that Mr Blake ever faced charges.

Protests erupted outside the Old Bailey following the acquittal of Mr Blake.

The IOPC is now reviewing whether Mr Blake should still face disciplinary proceedings, the PA news agency understands.

The Met Police has said an acquittal in criminal proceedings "is a relevant consideration for the IOPC in determining whether to pursue disciplinary proceedings" and the force will be making fresh representations to the watchdog on this point.

Prosper Kaba, the father of Chris Kaba, arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

Helen Lumuanganu (left), the mother of Chris Kaba, arriving at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said on Monday: "No police officer is above the law, but we have been clear that the system holding police to account is broken.

"I worry about the lack of support officers face for doing their best, but most of all, I worry for the public.

"The more we crush the spirit of good officers, the less they can fight crime that risks London becoming less safe."

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley said he worries about the lack of support officers . Picture: Alamy

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe has called for changes to the law to give firearms officers who take fatal shots "the benefit of the doubt".

In an urgent question in the House of Lords on Tuesday, the independent crossbench peer said: "It does seem as though the system doesn't give (officers) the benefit of doubt that was given by the jury in this case.

"I do wonder if the minister will consider how the legal system can give the benefit of the doubt to these brave men and women who on our behalf in a matter of a fraction of a second have to make the most awful decision."